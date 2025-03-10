An Al Qaeda genocide in Syria and the West is silent

As the massacres of ethnic minorities continues in Syria, the so-called international community is not only silent but endorsing the Al Qaeda slaughter of men, women and children described as “regime remnants”. We all have a responsibility to do everything in our power to hold our regimes and media criminals accountable, they all have blood on their hands for legitimising the Jolani Takfiri project that is now shedding Syrian blood across the land.

Image on the podcast:

The Damascus-born Sunni Sheikh, Abdul Rahman Ali Al-Dula’, was brutally murdered for condemning the Alawite genocide in Syria.

His humanitarian stance was unforgivable to them. Terrorist militias stormed his home, subjected him to humiliation and brutal torture, and then executed him in front of his children.

***

Please do consider subscribing. Thank you to all who do. x Please also consider becoming a member at UK Column.