An Al Qaeda genocide in Syria and the West is silent
An Al Qaeda genocide in Syria and the West is silent

I speak with Mike Robinson about recent horrific events in Syria and their consequences for Syria in the future
Mar 10, 2025
As the massacres of ethnic minorities continues in Syria, the so-called international community is not only silent but endorsing the Al Qaeda slaughter of men, women and children described as “regime remnants”. We all have a responsibility to do everything in our power to hold our regimes and media criminals accountable, they all have blood on their hands for legitimising the Jolani Takfiri project that is now shedding Syrian blood across the land.

The Damascus-born Sunni Sheikh, Abdul Rahman Ali Al-Dula’, was brutally murdered for condemning the Alawite genocide in Syria.

His humanitarian stance was unforgivable to them. Terrorist militias stormed his home, subjected him to humiliation and brutal torture, and then executed him in front of his children.

