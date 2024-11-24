Iran True Promise 3 is an inevitable reaction to Zionist genocide and aggression expansion

As promised this is the conversation that I had with Iran-based media producer and war correspondent Sarbaz Roohulla Rezvi. I apologise for the poor sound quality in the last segment due to internet issues my side.

We discuss Iran’s True Promise 3, the internal situation in Iran that has an effect on decision making and Iran’s historical support for the entire Resistance Axis which is considered a “duty” and is 100% unconditional contrary to Western and Zionist hasbara. I hope you get as much out of the discussion as I did!

Roohulla’s documentary on north-east Syria:

You can follow Roohulla on X and on Telegram for Iran Screenshot. Here is one of the recent live discussions on the upcoming Iranian retaliation:

1× 0:00 -27:02

Thank you for listening, watching and reading. Your support is invaluable and hugely appreciated. xx