Vanessa Beeley
Vanessa Beeley
Iran True Promise 3 is an inevitable reaction to Zionist genocide and aggression expansion
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -47:39
-47:39

Iran True Promise 3 is an inevitable reaction to Zionist genocide and aggression expansion

Insights from inside Iran from media producer and journalist Sarbaz Roohulla Rezvi
vanessa beeley
Nov 24, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

As promised this is the conversation that I had with Iran-based media producer and war correspondent Sarbaz Roohulla Rezvi. I apologise for the poor sound quality in the last segment due to internet issues my side.

We discuss Iran’s True Promise 3, the internal situation in Iran that has an effect on decision making and Iran’s historical support for the entire Resistance Axis which is considered a “duty” and is 100% unconditional contrary to Western and Zionist hasbara. I hope you get as much out of the discussion as I did!

Roohulla’s documentary on north-east Syria:

You can follow Roohulla on X and on Telegram for Iran Screenshot. Here is one of the recent live discussions on the upcoming Iranian retaliation:

0:00
-27:02

****

Thank you for listening, watching and reading. Your support is invaluable and hugely appreciated. xx

Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Vanessa Beeley
Vanessa Beeley
world affairs from an on-the-ground perspective
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
vanessa beeley
Recent Episodes
Steadfast Syrian President rejects Trump's plan to isolate Syria
  vanessa beeley
Israel expands war in Syria as next step in the Greater Israel project
  vanessa beeley
Redacted covers the 'Gaza 2035' catastrophic plan for Palestinians
  vanessa beeley