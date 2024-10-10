Israel expands war in Syria as next step in the Greater Israel project

Apologies for no reports for a few days, it has been a busy time and with some intermittent internet problems as Israel increases its aggression against Syria - closing borders, triggering terrorist groups in the north-west Idlib, trying to clear paths through Syrian Air Defence in the south and targeting central Damascus murdering civilians. Syria’s border with Lebanon is still closed - ensuring not only that Lebanese displaced people have no exit from Lebanon but also that Syrians are unable to get to Lebanon easily - isolation is the key to the Zionist project.

I go into details about the areas in Syria under threat and I will be writing more on this over the weekend. It is difficult to include all the complexity in one report for the news. Needless to say, Syria is the backbone of the Resistance and the central trade, land-bridge hub for the non-aligned axis of China, Russia, Iran. For the Zionists and their globalist cartel allies - the destruction of Syria is essential to ensure their continued expansion and supremacy. This is why the regime change war was waged against Syria from 2011.

