Steadfast Syrian President rejects Trump's plan to isolate Syria

Yesterday on UK Column I covered the choices that Trump is making for his administration according to the New York Times and other captive media outlets. There is a clear push by Trump, on behalf of Israel, to force or persuade Syria to leave the Resistance fold and to abandon their alliance with Hezbollah, Palestine and Iran.

This is similar to tactics employed by Bush and Blair post 9/11 to incentivise President Bashar Al Assad to come on board with the Western/Zionist agenda. It didn’t work and the regime change war was the result that began in 2011 but was being planned years prior to its ignition.

The US, regardless of the President in situ, has always underestimated the integrity of both President Bashar Al Assad and his father, Hafez, before him. At the Arab League extraordinary summit, the President gave them his response but it was definitely not the one they were hoping for.

Despite threats on his life from Israel, the President berated Arab states doing nothing to end the genocide in Palestine and Lebanon - and he doubled down on support for the Resistance and criticism of the unholy alliance between the Zionists and their Western partners in the daily slaughter of children and innocent civilians.

Here is the full speech by the President:

