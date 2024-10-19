Playback speed
Vanessa Beeley Interview - The Gaza Technocracy Incubator & The Global Resistance Last Stand

The Last American Vagabond and Vanessa Beeley
vanessa beeley
Oct 19, 2024
1
Transcript

The Last American Vagabond:

Joining me today is independent investigative journalist, Vanessa Beeley, here to discuss the growing world-war dynamic in the Middle East and the ongoing genocide in Gaza that is now being recreated in Lebanon with little to no push back by the supposed "rules-based international order". We also discuss how the global technocratic elitists are using Gaza as a testbed for artificial intelligence -- fine tuning for future military use on a mass scale, as well as domestic control structures -- and how the rising global resistance is not just about the future of Gaza, but the future of us all. 

****

Discussion about this podcast

Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
Appears in episode
vanessa beeley
