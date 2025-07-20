Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

The multi-spectrum Zionist war being waged against Syria and Trump's failure to end the Ukraine war

Fiorella Isabel and I unpack the complex situation in Syria and developments in the Ukraine-Russia war
vanessa beeley
and
Fiorella Isabel
Jul 20, 2025
9
Fiorella and I come together again for Critical Perspectives 2 - we discuss the multi-layered developments in Syria that are confusing many. My latest article for UK Column lays out many of the Zionist bloc-operations that threaten yet another minority in Syria - this time the Druze. They are also not one unified faction, I previously laid out the competing policies of the various sect leaders. I will be publishing an update at UK Column in the next few days.

Fiorella discusses the consensus shift in Russia following the Zionist aggression against Iran and the potential for a pivot further towards Iran in the future.

Our conversations are often more of a thought airing exercise for us but I hope you still enjoy them.

Thank you for listening, watching and reading. We all need to keep doing this during the era we are living through. Please do consider subscribing.. your help and support is massively appreciated. xx

