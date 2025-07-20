The multi-spectrum Zionist war being waged against Syria and Trump's failure to end the Ukraine war

Fiorella and I come together again for Critical Perspectives 2 - we discuss the multi-layered developments in Syria that are confusing many. My latest article for UK Column lays out many of the Zionist bloc-operations that threaten yet another minority in Syria - this time the Druze. They are also not one unified faction, I previously laid out the competing policies of the various sect leaders. I will be publishing an update at UK Column in the next few days.

Fiorella discusses the consensus shift in Russia following the Zionist aggression against Iran and the potential for a pivot further towards Iran in the future.

Our conversations are often more of a thought airing exercise for us but I hope you still enjoy them.

