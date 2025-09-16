More critical perspectives on Charlie Kirk, Zionist bloc savagery endorsed by global capitalist regimes - with Fiorella Isabel

Moscow-based journalist and political analyst Fiorella Isabel and I return with a break down of recent events in the US and the West Asia region. We touch briefly on Venezuela and the potential for US multi-spectrum intervention to destabilise one of the remaining independent nations in Latin America.
You may not agree with our takes but please be respectful in your comments or push-backs - personal insults and aggressive comments will be removed. Thank you for your understanding.
