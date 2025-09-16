Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

More critical perspectives on Charlie Kirk, Zionist bloc savagery endorsed by global capitalist regimes - with Fiorella Isabel

The world is spinning out of control and not one global power is doing enough to prevent the genocidal expansionist policies of the Zionist bloc
vanessa beeley
and
Fiorella Isabel
Sep 16, 2025
Moscow-based journalist and political analyst Fiorella Isabel and I return with a break down of recent events in the US and the West Asia region. We touch briefly on Venezuela and the potential for US multi-spectrum intervention to destabilise one of the remaining independent nations in Latin America.

You may not agree with our takes but please be respectful in your comments or push-backs - personal insults and aggressive comments will be removed. Thank you for your understanding.

****

