The private military security sector pivots to Syria - UK is main provider of 'mercenaries' to serve UK FCDO agendas globally

Britain has been instrumental in the overthrow of the former Syrian government with a UK FCDO and MI6 laser-focus on regime change since 2009 as reported by former French Foreign Minister Roland Dumas in 2013.

Now, there are the first signs of the arrival of Private Military Security Companies in Syria - my report delves into one particular Dubai-based company staffed with former British Armed Forces personnel that arrived in Damascus on the day that Al Qaeda took over in December 2024. There will also be a series of articles on this subject published at UK Column, to be republished here.

***

