Terrorist factions loyal to Israel launch major offensive in Aleppo and Idlib

The following is a post I published on Telegram this morning after 24 hours of battles between the Syrian Arab Army and terrorist factions backed by Israel, Turkey and the US Axis of Terror. The terrorist attacks began with suicide bombings reportedly overseen by the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (Al Qaeda) chief himself Abu Mohammed Al Jolani (not that he suicided of course). The conflict has now expanded to east of Idlib City and south of Saraqeb in southern Idlib.

Syrian Arab Army brigades including special forces and Fourth Division are continuing to pound terrorist positions with artillery fire in western and southern Aleppo while Russia and Syria have been bombing behind the enemy lines to cut off supply lines and escape routes - Syria has provided a trap for the Turkish proxies and US backed Jolani gangs to fall into.

This attack has been spoken about and planned for since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon. Ukrainian involvement has also been reported by the Russian military in Syria - providing weapons, training, drones and support while offering decent salaries to foreign extremist mercenaries to fight in Ukraine against Russia - joining ISIS that is already on the ground in Ukraine. The Israel Lebanon ceasefire came into effect 4 am yesterday. Almost immediately the Zionist-backed terrorist forces started their long-expected offensive.

Biden has promised more weapons for Israel, Netanyahu joined the many Zionist genocidaires to threaten Syrian President Assad - US warplanes have been sent to the normalised (with Israel) Gulf State airbases and Israeli intelligence were reported to have recently visited Erdogan.

The regime change war that began in 2011 was leading to the genocide in Gaza and Lebanon, the "eradication" of the Resistance. Now Syria will be the target to destroy weapons supply lines and manufacturing facilities that would rearm Hezbollah during the ceasefire.

There will be attempts to destroy the land bridge infrastructure that brings materials from Iran, through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon. This includes essential humanitarian relief supply lines. Israel will target Syrian Air Defence as it has been doing for years after the terrorists they support also seized and occupied air defence bases from 2011 onwards.

Hezbollah, Islamic Resistance Iraq and other regional resistance factions operating from inside Syria will be targeted with no regard for civilian death toll. ISIS and Al Qaeda will be triggered to attack Syrian Arab Army positions and to create fronts to draw the Syrian forces away from the south where Israel may be preparing for a ground invasion from the occupied Golan territories.

IMO this is at least part of the Zionist/US agenda and the ceasefire allows them to focus on Syria while waiting for Trump to be on the US throne. Syria is the beating heart of the Resistance and must be protected at all costs. It is also the last frontline (apart from Yemen) before Iran.

Troubled days ahead but the Resistance and in particular Syria will prevail. The Syrian forces have fought for 14 years and have ground experience that is difficult to overwhelm. The Russian forces have been training the Syrian brigades for some time now in all areas of Syria. Russian counter terrorism operation will be reignited. This is not Syria of 2011/12. Let them try.

NB This terrorist offensive is also in violation of the 2020 Idlib ceasefire agreement brokered between Turkey and Russia and will therefore perhaps result in the expansion of liberation efforts into the Turkish-proxy controlled areas of Syria in the north and north-west. Erdogan may be trying to put pressure on President Assad to normalise relations with Turkey but he does not yet know his enemy who will double down on the expulsion of terrorist groups from Syrian territory - perhaps sending them into Turkey where they belong.

I will provide more reports as events develop.

