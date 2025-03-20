Syrian Alawites are being targeted for collective punishment and ethnic cleansing

Video - Al-Duwaileh, Damascus | Muslims and Christians Unite to Expel "Dawah" Group

In Al-Duwaileh, Damascus, Muslim and Christian locals forced out two men from a Dawah group using loudspeakers to preach in the area and to “encourage” conversion to the Wahhabi version of Islam. Such Dawah tactics were unheard of before the HTS handover. The "Dawah cars" are widely seen as a deliberate provocation, especially given their continued targeting of Christian areas. Notably, Muslim residents were the first to intervene, pushing to expel the group before Christian locals got involved. The incident a clear sign that locals, regardless of faith, reject these imposed religious provocations.

An observation I published on social media this morning:

HTS ethnic cleansing is primarily focused on Syrian #Alawites. While Christians have come under attack, particularly for sheltering Alawites from HTS slaughter (for example) - when Syrian Christians have defended religious inclusivity in Syria, they have not been attacked to the same degree as the Alawites.

It has been a Zionist/Western project for decades to force an exodus of Christians from West Asia to ensure the field is left open for the orchestrated war between Sunni and Shia Muslims. However, the actual ethnic cleansing of Christians is not being conducted with the same level of bloodshed that Alawites are facing.



Other sects like the Druze which have refused to surrender weapons and factions are directly challenging Jolani's legitimacy - Jolani has been reticent to return fire, probably because Israel has declared an intent to protect their own interests in southern Syria by coming to the defence of the Druze (rejected by some factions, to be clear).



The Ismaili communities (protected by the Aga Khan) that surrendered during the first days of the Al Qaeda coup, have not been attacked, to my knowledge.



What this tells me is that all backers of Jolani and Al Qaeda have no issue with the slaughter of the Alawites - the entire EU, UK, US is silently endorsing these genocidal crimes, even increasing funding to #AlQaeda.



The creation of an Al Qaeda committee to "investigate" Al Qaeda crimes is ridiculous, akin to the Zionists being tasked with investigating their genocidal crimes against Palestinians. The UN is mumbling into its soup as always, entirely ruled by the Al Qaeda/Zionist sponsorship alliance.



The Alawite sect is being singled out for the worst atrocities and collective punishment, while the majority are some of the poorest, rural communities in Syria. Apparently targeted, purely because of their association with President Assad.



For all those claiming that Sunnis were persecuted by this marginalised sect, you are lying. Take a look at the Sunni-dominated military and intelligence leadership under President Assad:



Hussam Louka – Intelligence Chief, a Sunni Circassian.



Fahd al-Freij – Defense Minister during the war, Sunni.



Major General Hassan Turkmani – Bashar’s Deputy & Army Commander, Sunni.



Rustam Ghazaleh – Intelligence Chief, Sunni Hourani.



Tlass and Khaddam families – Prominent Sunni families who held power.



The Crisis Cell - all Sunni:



Muhammad Zeitoun



Ali Mamlouk



Hassan Turkmani



Muhammad Shaar



Hisham Bakhtiar



Asef Shawkat



Abdul Fattah Qudsiyeh



Muhammad Sai Bakhitan



Defense & Interior Ministers (All Sunni):



Mustafa Tlass



Fahd al-Freij



Mahmoud Abbas



Muhammad Rahmoun



Bassam Abdul Majeed



Al-Shaar



Syrian Intelligence & Political Security – Also Sunni-Controlled:



Heads of Syrian Intelligence:



Fouad Absi

Bashir al-Najjar

Hussam Louka

Nazih Makhbar

Ali Mamlouk



Heads of Political Security:



Hikmat al-Shihabi

Rustum Ghazaleh

Youssef Abdo

Zuhair Hamad



Source of above information. Syrian Justice Archive



Lastly, you all know the "crackdown" was never against Syrian Sunni Muslims per se, it was against the Zionist/Turkey/US/UK/EU/Qatar/UAE/Saudi backed and incubated Wahhabi and Muslim Brotherhood "Sunni" Muslim factions, weaponised, for decades, against successive Syrian governments that would not comply with Zionist agendas in the region.

My article giving historical context supporting this argument here.

I will expand on this information in the next few weeks.

