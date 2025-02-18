Is Trump 'cancelling' WW3 or leading the Zionist expansionist charge - with Fiorella Isabel

Last night, I sat down with dear friend and colleague, Fiorella Isabel, based in Moscow to discuss the USAID antics and the looming US/Russian ‘peace’ summit in Saudi Arabia. Apologies for a couple of glitches, the electricity cut twice during the recording.

Trump Repurposes USAID to Technocrats and uses “Ceasefire” to Legalise full US-Zionist Takeover of Palestine

The Abraham Shield

X post from Fiorella on the Russia Iran strategic partnership vs the DPRK Russia alliance:

Russia has normalized relations with Turkey, Saudi Arabia and has maintained its relations with Tehran-which are of cooperation but not direct military alliance unlike with North Korea. This is key. Russia has a State Duma approved ally ship with NK but only an economic-military cooperation with Tehran.

The difference is with Tehran if someone attacks it, Russia will not respond according to the treaty, but only go along the UN charter. With North Korea, it will respond as if attacked. This also means that Russia will remain “neutral” when it comes to Israel, therefore not fighting the US in terms of their full intent to expand Greater Israel. And even if we do see a Palestinian state it won’t be anything of power alongside an Israeli state. Russia wants a stable, diplomatic region and it has acted as “neutral” for a long time in regard to Israel and Iran. I don’t see that changing right now.

