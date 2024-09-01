Exposing Genocide Narratives, UK Totalitarianism and US Electoral Antics

A couple of days ago I spoke with journalist and geopolitical analyst Fiorella Isabel. We covered the terrifying normalisation of genocide in Palestine by the Zionist enity, the totalitarian state in the UK and the crack down on dissent often a precursor to war, the US electoral cartoon theatrics all leading down the path to perpetual war - a Uniparty policy in the US.

You can follow Fiorella on Twitter and Telegram.

***

If you enjoy my work please do consider subscribing to my Substack and thank you massively to all those who already do. You are hugely appreciated! xx