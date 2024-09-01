Playback speed
Exposing Genocide Narratives, UK Totalitarianism and US Electoral Antics

My recent conversation with journalist Fiorella Isabel
vanessa beeley
Sep 01, 2024
A couple of days ago I spoke with journalist and geopolitical analyst Fiorella Isabel. We covered the terrifying normalisation of genocide in Palestine by the Zionist enity, the totalitarian state in the UK and the crack down on dissent often a precursor to war, the US electoral cartoon theatrics all leading down the path to perpetual war - a Uniparty policy in the US.

You can follow Fiorella on Twitter and Telegram.

***

