The Israeli aggression against Iran and the questions raised on all sides of the conflict

In the second of our new series ‘Critical Perspectives’, friend and journalist Fiorella Isabel and I sit down to talk through the Trump-imagined ceasefire between aggressor state Israel and sovereign nation Iran. With Israel clearly the instigator of all the regional militarism and international law-violations - we try to demonstrate how Iran took on two hostile nuclear states and won from a multitude of perspectives. However, from bitter experience, Syria being just the latest example, we take into consideration the fact that the Empire never sleeps, it just changes strategy and direction.

Trump is playing his role of sowing confusion and instability even within the halls of power in Washington - while the Zionist entity is attempting to limit damage across a battle front that extends from Al Quds to Tehran. Israel cannot retreat, it can only continue on its path of blood and fire. We look at what this might mean in the near and long-term future - the potential for a major false flag to trigger a full-blown war against Iran. The possibility of engineered chaos in Lebanon again to keep the Resistance occupied internally and the deploment of Takfiri elements to target the Resistance factions inside Iraq.

