Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Phil Salmon's avatar
Phil Salmon
7d

Thanks! Ukraines list of enemies grows by the day and is longer than Mirotroryets. It will end very badly and finally for Ukraine.

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Lynette Ackermann's avatar
Lynette Ackermann
7d

Vanessa, please stay safe.

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