Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Stuart Estrine's avatar
Stuart Estrine
7h

Thanks to its snowcapped mountains, whose seasonal melt and runoff feeds a variety of rivers and aquifers, Lebanon always enjoyed abundant water resources compared to many of its neighbors. The country counts 40 rivers, of which 16 carry water throughout the year. They mainly flow from the centrally located Mount Lebanon into the Mediterranean Sea and neighboring countries. The Zionist entity covets this regionally scarce natural resource and has shown its willingness to slaughter residents of Lebanon to obtain it. Israel has no intention of ending its 40 plus years of trying to annex at least southern Lebanon and will sabotage any efforts to bring an end to hostilities between the United States and Iran.

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J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
7h

Crafty ZioBeasts. They get others to do their dirty work

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