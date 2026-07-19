Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
17h

"Of course, US media will not report on the planned operations or on the number of casualties - such a critical security breach and the significant scale of damage, as reported, will not be revealed."

By my count the U.S. had admitted that 16 troops have died in the war on Iran. That is an absurdly low figure.

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Stuart Estrine's avatar
Stuart Estrine
15h

It appears the inevitable economic collapse in the US was inflicted deliberately. With the ensuing unrest will Trump call out the army to quell rebellion ? How convenient it will be for Trump to “postpone” the November elections in which the Republicans will take a shellacking. The question is how many will passively accept such a scenario ?

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