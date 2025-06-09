Vanessa Beeley

Critical Perspectives with Fiorella Isabel
Critical perspective on LA protests, Ukraine and the 'Freedom Flotilla' to Gaza - with Fiorella Isabel
Critical perspective on LA protests, Ukraine and the 'Freedom Flotilla' to Gaza - with Fiorella Isabel

Looking behind the narrative lens that is used by legacy media to distort the bigger picture
Jun 09, 2025
Moscow-based journalist, Fiorella Isabel and I unpack recent events in the US, Ukraine, Russia and Gaza. Looking at the media headlines with a critical eye to discover the agendas behind the narratives. We examine the real issues being concealed behind orchestrated controversy.

