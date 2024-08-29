THE ARREST OF UK JOURNALIST SARAH WILKINSON

"The police came to her house just before 7.30am. 12 of them in total, some of them in plain clothes from the counter terrorism police. They said she was under arrest for "content that she has posted online." Her house is being raided & they have seized all her electronic devices." Jack Wilkinson

This follows the recent arrest of YouTube commentator Richard Medhurst who has also been very high-profile in his anti-genocide views. It seems that both will have been arrested under the UK Anti-terrorism Act, Section 12.

I will write more later when I can collate more details.

The defence of the genocidal Zionist entity is now the clear and present danger from our regimes in the West.

