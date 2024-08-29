THE ARREST OF UK JOURNALIST SARAH WILKINSON
"The police came to her house just before 7.30am. 12 of them in total, some of them in plain clothes from the counter terrorism police. They said she was under arrest for "content that she has posted online." Her house is being raided & they have seized all her electronic devices." Jack Wilkinson
This follows the recent arrest of YouTube commentator Richard Medhurst who has also been very high-profile in his anti-genocide views. It seems that both will have been arrested under the UK Anti-terrorism Act, Section 12.
The defence of the genocidal Zionist entity is now the clear and present danger from our regimes in the West.
Mary Kostadikis in Oz is also being charged with violating the Racial Discrimination Act. More at:
The Racial Discrimination Act of Australia reads as follows:
“it is unlawful for a person to do an act, otherwise than in private, if:
(a) the act is reasonably likely, in all the circumstances, to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate another person or a group of people; and
(b) the act is done because of the race, colour or national or ethnic origin of the other person or of some or all of the people in the group.”
They are complaining that she re-tweeted something Nazrallah said last January. I would like a reputable translation of his statement. And is not Israel not just talking about removing all Palestinians from the river to the sea, but actually doing it in real time?
Part of the complaint states she says there is no credible evidence Hamas committed rape on Oct. Y. What is wrong with Australia?
This looks totally organized to me. They're jailing ordinary nobodies with no significant public presence for things they've posted online. This is nuts. Next thing they'll start jailing people for things their neighbors say they said. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
I'd stay away from the 5 Sisters if I were you, Vanessa. They're rabid at the moment. Probably to hide their pending economic default(s) caused by their financial support of Ukraine and Israel.
Thanks Vanessa for your bravery and dedication. Keep up the good works.