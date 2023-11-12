Young Gazan nurse, Razan Al Najjar who was shot in the chest by an IOF sniper during the 2018 Great March of Return unarmed protests near the Gaza apartheid wall. IOF tried to doctor videos to claim she was being used by Hamas as a ‘human shield’ while she was tending to wounded civilians targeted by the IOF.

A few days ago I spoke with journalist Kevork Almassian about the Zionist propaganda (Hasbara) strategies in 2023:

