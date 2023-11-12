Discover more from Vanessa Beeley
world affairs from an on-the-ground perspective
Over 6,000 subscribers
Continue reading
The Zionist Hasbara fail - 'human shields' began with the British in Palestine
I speak to one of my favourite journalists - Kevork Almassian of Syriana Analysis
Young Gazan nurse, Razan Al Najjar who was shot in the chest by an IOF sniper during the 2018 Great March of Return unarmed protests near the Gaza apartheid wall. IOF tried to doctor videos to claim she was being used by Hamas as a ‘human shield’ while she was tending to wounded civilians targeted by the IOF.
A few days ago I spoke with journalist Kevork Almassian about the Zionist propaganda (Hasbara) strategies in 2023:
***