The US "aid" trojan horse in Gaza and Zionist Oracle security risk for public records
My two reports on 13th March for UK Column News
February 12th 2024, Khan Younis, Gaza - IOF soldier holds women and children prisoner in a bulldozer bucket.
You can watch the full news program here.
My first report was on the wretched US, EU, UAE “aid” port in Gaza that will take at least two months to build, 1000 US troops on the ground on Palestinian sovereign territory and “aid” will be held up by Israel to impose lengthy verification mechanisms - as Saudi Arabia did via the UN in Yemen.
In other words, doubling down on the starvation of Palestinians instead of opening the Rafah border for more than 500 (at least 10,000 tonnes) trucks per day of genuine aid - not cat food and shoes that were the contents of air-drop aid packages that drifted to Tyre in Lebanon and were picked up by a Lebanese fisherman.
My second report focuses on the monopoly that Zionist-founded-partisan Oracle cloud has over UK regime sectors including the Ministry of Defence information digital storage systems.
Dear Vanessa - there is something new today that you may not know, which emerged in an interview this morning with Jose Andres, the 'Chef' behind the 'World Central Kitchen' which is sending 8 trucks worth of 'aid' to Gaza from Cyprus today. Listen to this interview, first at about 1.10 where he admits to being in Israel on October 7th, and later from about 6.00 where we discover that the WCK provided aid to Irpin, Bucha, Kherson and Chernihiv 'on the day they were liberated', and has provided 260 million meals to Ukrainians altogether.
https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/radionational-breakfast/gaza-aid-ship/103583598
What we conclude from this is that the US-EU-Israel are collaborating in setting up this 'charity' working with private investors and profiteers to hijack the aid supply to Gaza and push out the UN and its local suppliers - Egypt first, but also the UN funding which has obligations and ties. They have been plotting and planning this dirty scheme since at least the start of the year, and perhaps from the very beginning, with the WCK already well embedded in kitchens in Gaza using its own supplies on trucks from Cairo.
I also see that this development will be welcomed by people who know no better and say 'well at least it's something, and Israel is allowing it in.. and congratulating that creep Andres ( who was beginning to sound like 'Elensky in his delivery) like Patricia Karvelas does in the interview. Did you ever hear of him in Ukraine? Perhaps not, but be sure that supporters of Ukraine did, and our leaders did. I woke up with a start when I heard this today... showing the bond between Israel and Kiev and close cooperation with the EU etc on both fronts. People who support Gaza and still support Ukraine need to get their priorities worked out and realise how they were lied to! very best David
Hi Vanessa, and thanks for responding and for your work. There are so many comparisons to be made between what is happening now in Palestine and what happened in Syria, as we remember all those calls for humanitarian aid to be allowed in, with weapons.. to Madaya or Aleppo or Douma, and the lies told about the SAA and Russia bombing schools and markets... Not to mention the whole IS Trojan horse that the US STILL uses to justify its occupation of Syria and violent attacks on Syria's protectors. But now we see the indisputable proof that Ukraine and Israel are parallel fronts in the war on the Resistance. The problem is getting all the supporters of Palestine here to see it, as they continue to wave the blue and yellow flag and mouth off against VVP. We mustn't lose heart in this war of civilisation - but sometimes now I do. Stay safe, as they say, and love to you and Syria. D