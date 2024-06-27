The Telegraph lies for Israel and will Cyprus bring NATO into Hezbollah-Israel conflict?
UK Column News 26th June
My first report covers the appalling UK Telegraph fake news that provides justification for Israel to bomb the Rafic Hariri Civilian Airport in central Beirut that sees tens of thousands of passengers pass through on a daily basis:
My second report covers the role of Cyprus in the NATO member state build up in the region and the increase in foreign troops in Tripoli, northern Lebanon as the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel seems to gather momentum.
I do also recommend watching the full news program:
The $500b Aukus nuclear submarine deal may have been a big lever in the negotiations.
So does the Lebanon Government have to host Hezbollah and its Iranian allies in the south vs letting in US and NATO forces in the north? Or do I have this wrong?