My first report covers the appalling UK Telegraph fake news that provides justification for Israel to bomb the Rafic Hariri Civilian Airport in central Beirut that sees tens of thousands of passengers pass through on a daily basis:

My second report covers the role of Cyprus in the NATO member state build up in the region and the increase in foreign troops in Tripoli, northern Lebanon as the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel seems to gather momentum.

