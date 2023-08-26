Protests in Sweida, southern Syria, joined by armed militia similar to 2011 “peaceful protests”

My latest report for UK Column news:

SYRIA: Western Intelligence agencies recycle the 2011 "Revolution" in southern Syria with Israel playing an instrumental role.

Syrians, despite the hardships they are enduring remain opposed to further sectarian division. Only a small minority backed by Israel and the US, UK and EU, financed by Qatar (reported) are allowing their grievances to be hijacked by the West and are welcoming terrorists into their midst again.

Tonight I will be on with Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond to cover in more depth. I will also get something written up in the next few days.

Watch:

***