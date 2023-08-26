SYRIA: Western Intelligence agencies recycle 2011 "revolution" in southern Syria
The West has not given up on plans to balkanise Syria
Protests in Sweida, southern Syria, joined by armed militia similar to 2011 “peaceful protests”
My latest report for UK Column news:
SYRIA: Western Intelligence agencies recycle the 2011 "Revolution" in southern Syria with Israel playing an instrumental role.
Syrians, despite the hardships they are enduring remain opposed to further sectarian division. Only a small minority backed by Israel and the US, UK and EU, financed by Qatar (reported) are allowing their grievances to be hijacked by the West and are welcoming terrorists into their midst again.
Tonight I will be on with Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond to cover in more depth. I will also get something written up in the next few days.
Watch:
i can imagine some of the comments in the "halls of power",
Syria's situation being a slow cooker, a fruit ripe for picking.
the vast suffering reported on by Vanessa is a "good" situation for those seeking further destabilization. i cannot help but agree with Vanessa's observation on the link between the non-war
in the Ukraine, and this retread of "revolution".
for myself, russia/ukraine and Syria have further educated me on the lie or ideology of the "rule of law"
promoted by the "west". how can a compass direction have human agency?
The Juggernaut is slow to turn, in its wake, cities burn,
Children crying, parents dying, the Western ghouls just keep on lying.
Slavery of sexual feature, price tags on the human creature, sold for parts or for an hour,
For the demon-marked, there is no shower
To wash away their crimes so low, their own mothers claim of them not to know---confronted with having produced such inhuman monsters from their own flesh.
Samantha, Condi, Madeline, Susan, Hillary, Nikki, Kamala... Who stares back from the mirror?
Are there mirrors in Hell, Madeline....? You would know, but are strangely quiet.
Nonetheless, I'm guessing if justice and retribution are truly paybacks for a bitch, Mad Maddie has 500,000 personal mirrors all to herself. 24/7/365.