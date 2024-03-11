Neocolonialism gone mad - two interviews on regional escalation
Interviews with Doc Malik and Tony Gosling
Tent cities in Rafah, Gaza.
Two interviews that I did recently, the first with Tony Gosling (with the annoying YT age restriction nonsense):
The second with Doc Malik of Honest Health that was actually recorded a while back so some of the information might be a little out of date:
Available on Rumble.
***
Thank you as always for supporting, watching and reading.
Neocolonialism gone mad - two interviews on regional escalation
Google is saying the first video on pseudo Orthodox Jews is "age-sensitive" so you have to sign in. I don't have a relationship with Google and will not start now. Is there any other way of seeing this video?
I've only watched the Tony Gosling video so far with as you say the annoying YouTube restriction. They've taken down today a video by one of my favourite channels with up to date reporting on Gaza, Yemen and Lebanon, so I guess he's back in YouTube jail! He's only been out for a couple of weeks. Apparently he broke a rule re violence.
You are as they say indeed your father's daughter.
Thank you for once again sticking up for the truth about Hamas, after all this time it irritates me somewhat when people keep bringing it up like they do as the truth has been explained so many times.
I am pretty sure that Hamas chose the day they did to break out of Gaza, a plan obviously in the waiting, because not only was Netanyahu dealing with other protesters but it was also the day reserve soldiers were protesting about something that they weren't happy with. Reserve soldiers can't be in two places I'm thinking. Also soldiers had invaded the mosque in Jerusalem the day before, hence the name of the operation.
First day of Ramadan, I know many were getting concerned that this is when Israel would hit heavily again. May even be why Openminded Thinker lost his video.
Another great interview Vanessa, though still scratching my head why YouTube restricted it.