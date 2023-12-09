In my first report for UK Column News on 8th December I cover the increasing involvement of Global Britain - militarily and politically in Palestinian affairs.

Journalist Kit Klarenberg recently wrote:

It has been revealed Britain’s shadowy Defence and Security Media Advisory (DSMA) Committee is suppressing news reportage on clandestine Special Air Service (SAS) operations in Gaza. The eagerness of London’s military, security and intelligence apparatus to censor such disclosures is an unambiguous indicator Perfidious Albion is doing the devil’s work in the embattled Occupied Territories, and wants inconvenient, incriminating truths concealed.

In the second report I cover Israel’s AI genocide factory that is identifying hundreds if not thousands of civilian targets and justifying their extermination - removing any human involvement and increasing civilian massacres in Gaza.

As Jonathan Cook wrote in a recent article:

According to whistleblowers, Israel is using an AI system to generate targets so fast, based on inputs so broad, that everyone in Gaza is in the crosshairs Israel’s genocidal destruction of Gaza, making it uninhabitable, is entirely consistent both with its leaders’ stated aims of treating Palestinians as “human animals” and with the whistleblowers’ revelations.

In the third report I address the sexual predator, Zionist, so-called search and rescue group producing some of the most lurid propaganda to justify the genocide of Palestinians in West Bank and Gaza.

As Louis Allday said on X:

If you uncritically report to the world the lurid, unverified claims of racist Israeli officials as they cynically try to generate support for/distract from the genocide they are perpetrating in front of our eyes, you’re not a journalist –you’re an accomplice to their crimes.

