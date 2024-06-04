At approximately 00.20 on the 3rd of June 2024 Israel again violated Syrian airspace to target sites in the vicinity of Aleppo, northern Syria.

The Israeli jets entered Syrian air-space via Jordan and the illegal U.S. military base at Al Tanf on the border between Syria and Jordan.

The Israeli warplanes flew at very low altitude to avoid Syrian radar detection and approached the south-eastern countryside of Aleppo where they fired thirteen missiles targeting six locations in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

Needless to say there have been simultaneous intense attacks on southern Idlib and western Aleppo by the NATO/Zionist backed terrorist groups.

One area targeted was a civilian copper-smelting facility in Hayyan north of Aleppo.

The aggression led to the martyrdom of 17 soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army and allied forces including another senior IRGC advisor - Haj Saeed Abyar:

Yesterday a funeral service was held for the assassinated Haj Saeed Abyar at Sayyeda Ruqaya Shrine in Damascus.

It is reported that a further 15 people were injured in the attack and that there were civilians among those killed in the attack.

In a statement, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

This is a flagrant violation of our country’s sovereignty, and we will not stand idly by as the Israeli regime continues to carry out such reckless and deadly attacks.

“Moscow strongly condemns these aggressive acts, which represent a gross violation of Syria’s sovereignty and the basic norms of international law,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website, describing that such actions are “unacceptable.” and could lead to extremely serious consequences and provoke a large-scale armed escalation.

Russian Foreign Ministry called on the Israeli occupation authorities once again to stop this heinous practice, which is fraught with destabilizing the situation throughout the region “the statement added.

The house hit by an Israeli missile in Banyas.

On May 29, the Israeli regime launched air attacks on Syria’s central region and the coastal city of Baniyas, killing a child and injuring ten civilians, as reported by Syrian state media.

The Israeli aggression targeted some parked trucks in the Al-Furqals area in the Homs countryside.

Sirens were activated in Tiberias amidst reports that a Syrian air defense missile was chasing a hostile aerial target towards occupied Palestine.

Other reports indicated that one of the hostile aerial targets that were shot down could be a Hermes drone.

One of the videos shows the Israeli missiles while passing over Ba'albak, confirming that the aggression was carried out from the Lebanese airspace.

On 3rd May, eight military personnel were injured and material damage occurred as a result of an Israeli aggression targeting a site in the vicinity of Damascus.

