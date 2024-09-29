The Zionist murder of Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has rocked the region.

His Eminence the Master, the Master of Resistance, the righteous servant, has moved to the side of his Lord and His pleasure as a great martyr, a brave, heroic leader, a wise, insightful and faithful believer, joining the immortal caravan of martyrs of the luminous Karbala in the divine journey of faith in the footsteps of the prophets and martyred imams. Hezbollah Statement

The Israeli assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has sent shock waves across the entire region. Many who had followed Nasrallah for decades, waited for his speeches to lift their spirits in the endless battle against neocolonialism, speak about his perceived immortality - the impossibility of his death. For everyone he was a father, a brother, a leader, an icon.

I am just going to include some of the reactions that have been published following this heinous crime by the Zionist genocidaires.

One which broke my heart was my dear friend and colleague Marwa Osman (in Lebanon) hearing on RT during a live interview that Hezbollah had officially announced the passing of Nasrallah:

She wrote on X:

Oh, my father, Oh, my brother, Oh, the essence of my soul, Oh, my mentor, Oh, you who loved the resistance with your path, your voice, your patience, your determination, and your wisdom. Even if we mourned you for eternity, it wouldn’t be enough. I found out live on air, and I couldn’t hold myself together… forgive me. I know you want us to be stronger… but just this once, allow us to grieve.

Many are, even now, refusing to accept the martyrdom of Nasrallah hoping that he will miraculously reappear having survived the multiple 2000lb US-made bombs dropped on the Dahyeh neighbourhood in southern Beirut:

People referred to the 2006 war and the Zionist claims that Nasrallah had been assassinated hoping that this time also, Nasrallah would arise from the ashes to mock his Zionist assassins:

Fotros Resistance - In 2006, israel had also claimed to have killed Sayyed Nasrallah, after attacking his main office & building, but then 3 days later Sayyed appeared on live TV, saying:

“You want open war? You’ll get it.” Then said, “Look at it burn,” while Hezbollah attacked an israeli ship.

Tbh, in 2006 we thought it was over in the first few days. The enemy did a lot of bombing and massacres and claimed Hezbollah was defeated. Then, Sayyed Hassan began raining hell down on their heads. And victory was brought to us by the heroes on the battlefield. I feel like this will be the same.

The Amal Movement in Lebanon, an ally of Hezbollah put out a short statement immediately after the Hezbollah announcement was made:

We pledge to the martyr Sayyed Nasrallah and all martyrs that we will stand shoulder to shoulder and heart to heart. The killing and aggression will only strengthen our resolve to defend Lebanon.

“We are going to fight back stronger than ever before”

Press TV's correspondent in Beirut said that while Israel may have killed one Hassan Nasrallah, they have instead created hundreds of thousands more, and the resistance will not stop with the loss of a single leader.

Multiple Resistance channels on Telegram and X issued similar messages of resilience and courage:

Wear your black clothes, mourn our dear leader, shed tears if you can, but don’t lose hope. Don’t feel lost, don’t feel defeated. We are the children of Aba Abd Allah. Martyr Sayyed Hassan has raised a fine generation of youth, we’ll continue his path. Resistance continues!

As Nasrallah has said - “when we are martyred, we win!”

Major General Nilforoushan, a martyr on the road to Al-Quds:

Major General Abbas Nilforoushan, the operations assisstant of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, was martyred in the Zionist attack on Beirut alongside the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Syria and other regional nations declared three days of official public mourning. Flags are to be flown at half-mast throughout the Syrian Arab Republic. Iran declared a mourning period of five days and the mourning banner was raised above the dome of the shrine of Imam Reza in honour of the passing of Nasrallah on the battlefield:

Nasrallah prayer - The true reality of a human being

- a very important and a heartfelt reminder from Shaheed Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah with reference to Dua Abu Hamza Thumali - a Supplication of Imam Zayn al-Abideen (AS):

Others published videos demonstrating the malfeasance of Zionist-controlled Western media in their portrayal of Nasrallah as an extremist or (worse) an anti-semite, ironic as the people of the region are Semites. Nasrallah opposed neocolonialism, apartheid and oppression regardless of the denomination of the oppressed:

Veteran journalist and regional analyst Sam Husseini published “The Life of Martyrdom” on his Substack:

As Nasrallah argued, only military strength can provide protection, since US and Israel disregard international law Now some weep: “He is an immortal. … Living inside each one of us.” And it was from the United Nations that Netanyahu, where diplomats walked out on him, would apparently order the bombing that slaughtered hundreds including Nasrallah. Every time there is a legal move against Israel, it inflicts yet another atrocity.

His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, joined his great and immortal martyrs, whose journey he led for nearly thirty years, during which he led them from victory to victory, succeeding the master of the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance in 1992 until the liberation of Lebanon in 2000 and until the divine, sustaining victory in 2006 and all the other battles of honor and redemption, until To the battle of support and heroism in support of Palestine, Gaza and the oppressed Palestinian people. Hezbollah statement.

A young Syrian writes on her Substack:

I want to share with you how his words were like a beacon of hope, lighting up the darkness within me amid the complacency of many. His smile, even in the face of overwhelming adversity, gave me strength when I felt powerless. He was honest with us until his very last breath, warning us of the enemy's infiltration that led to the tragic Pager explosions, but little did we know it was his farewell. My father always reminded me that falsehood may have many battles, but truth has only one—and that one is victory. We will not break, no matter the storm that comes our way.

This outpouring of grief is a necessary cleansing process and after will come the strength and resolve.

This morning I wrote:

The sense of shock is reverberating around the region. The reality is that the Zionists murdered a visionary and an extraordinary human being. One who touched the hearts of all who heard him speak. Many have said " he was my father" Many are grieving. Many are unable to speak what is in their hearts. Many feel lost. But I have no doubt that this earthquake will subside and the steel of Resistance will be tempered in the fires of grief to be even stronger and unbending than before.

The fools who believe they can kill a collective conscience with one blow should know that Resistance does not die. It is immortal. It will endure and it will eventually be victorious because when you try to strip Humanity from Human beings, those that do not fall rise up against the powers that would subjugate and humiliate them and millions will follow.

Israel has violated not only the weakest levels of international law but it has broken the strongest chains that should bind Humanity. Israel has murdered all that stand in the way of their savage march to supremacy over the earth and they have violated their own Humanity and our Humanity. They have opened the doors to a Hell of their own making and they expect us to embrace it and normalise it. This will not happen.

The world will be united against the Axis of Evil and its cohorts because we have no choice. What we see in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria will be with us (in the West), maybe in a different form but it is coming.

Pray for the Resistance because they sacrifice themselves so we may not be subjugated and humiliated. So we may live.

A giant has passed but he has inspired a hundred thousand giants to ensure the victory of the oppressed against the Axis of Evil that is in the last stages of its hegemonic rampage.

As Husseini says “Life is burned and demeaned by ignoring what sacrifice someone has made, and why. And life is honored by hearing of martyrs, for no one knows what might rise from their ashes.” He was speaking of the self-immolation of Matt Nelson, barely reported in the genocide-aligned media but it applies to all those who sacrifice themselves to a greater good and who show us the way to change ourselves in preparation for what might come.

This is the final speech of Nasrallah with English subtitles during which he refers to the possibility of his own martyrdom.

As my Syrian friend writes:

Now, with his departure, I find myself saying: From God we came, and to God we shall return. We were, and always will be, part of His greater plan, unwavering in our resolve.

Because I believe in the power of resistance, because I believe in peace, because I believe in both divine and human justice, and because I believe in the nobility of Sayyed’s cause, I will say this: When one leader falls, another will rise. May your remembrance be eternal. The resistance will never die.

Our leader, His Eminence, is still among us with his thought, spirit, line, and sacred approach, and you are in the pledge of loyalty and commitment to resistance and sacrifice until victory. Hezbollah statement

Thank you for reading, listening and watching. Always.