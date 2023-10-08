The Bulldozer by Palestinian artist Beesan Arafat.

Ryan and I discuss the regional events of the last four days including the UK/US faciliated terrorist attack on the military academy in Homs Syria that targeted civilians and cadets massacring more than 80 and leaving an estimated 240 grievously injured.

We talk extensively about the Palestinian Resistance operations that have released Palestinians from the Gaza prison and retaken 25km of Palestinian territory from the Zionist Occupaton forces and settlers.

Louis Allday for Ebb Times:

"To sit in the comfort and safety of the West and condemn acts of armed resistance that the Palestinians choose to carry out – always at great risk to their lives – is a deeply chauvinistic position. It must be stated plainly: it is not the place of those who choose to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians from afar to then try and dictate how they should wage the anti-colonial struggle that, as Frantz Fanon believed, is necessary to maintain their humanity and dignity, and ultimately to achieve their liberation. Those who are not under brutal military occupation or refugees from ethnic cleansing have no right to judge the manner in which those who are choose to confront their colonisers. Indeed, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause is ultimately meaningless if that support dissipates the moment that the Palestinians resist their oppression with anything more than rocks and can no longer be portrayed as courageous, photogenic, but ultimately powerless, victims." ‘Does the world expect us to offer ourselves up as polite, willing and well-mannered sacrifices, who are murdered without raising a single objection?’

On Twitter Allday also said:

"If you support the Palestinians in the abstract or when they’re killed but condemn their acts of armed resistance, what you’re really saying is you want them to die quietly & stay the noble victims your superficial & paternalistic solidarity allows, not achieve actual liberation."

