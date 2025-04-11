A recent investigative report by journalist Na’am Barkan for Israel Hayom has revealed the depths of debauchery in Israeli society. This is something that I have written about previously that you can read here.

The report contains testimony upon testimony from women who suffered systematic abuse during childhood, including group rape as a part of religious ceremonies. The rape was often by people they knew, even their closest family members. From the article:

Over the past few months, we spoke with these women, some of their relatives, and trauma experts in Israel and abroad. What emerges is disturbing, with descriptions that are difficult to read.

Israeli Police: “The matter is known and under investigation. Naturally, we cannot provide further details.”

One testimony from Emunah (a pseudonym, as with all the victims in the article) describes being offered as a sacrificial victim, abused by her own relatives, for “spiritual elevation or redemption” of her abusers.

More than ten women aged 20-45 have confirmed that such ritual abuse is taking place in Israel. Each woman has a different story. The women come from different backgrounds and from different areas of Israel.

“Maybe the world knows about rape, about incest, but this—the world doesn’t know,” Emunah says.

Ayala: "It's always a dark place. There are between six and nine men there. Tie me to bed with my hands and feet, stand in a circle, mumble prayers or blessings, and there is the rabbi who always leads the situation and says what to do. There's a ceremony, and every one of them rapes me "

The names of certain Rabbis were repeated in separate cases. Complaints filed a various police stations across the country were all closed, relatively quickly. Even when suspicions were previously raised about the existence of a child abuse network in Jerusalem, police investigators were unable to follow up due to an alleged lack of evidence etc.

Dr. Joiana Silberg: "I had hope that in Israel there would be an understanding that this is an international phenomenon, and that there would be cooperation between entities in Israel and other countries. But when a complaint came and a case was opened in Israel - the police did not conduct the investigation as required "

Sometimes the abuse took place in educational institutions, at home, in religious centres or synagogues.

The article represents only a fraction of the hours of interviews and testimony but it is still difficult to read. All the women interviewed are convinced that child sexual abuse is still an ongoing issue.

Most of the women we met come from religious or ultra-Orthodox communities, though secular testimonies also exist. This is not about one sector—it’s about some of the worst crimes imaginable happening in a hidden, parallel world that looks invisible, but is very dark.

Corinne, whose daughter Eden has been abused:

“There’s a whole community covering this up. Many people have things to hide. Eden talked about six men who raped her—and they all kept it secret. You can’t fight a whole community.”

Another testimony, from Limor, talks about a pentagram on the floor, usually red. The ceremony was in the woods, the pentagon had candles around it in a circle. The Rabbi, in a white robe, presided over the ceremony that was attended by men in black robes. Boys aged 16-17 who attended the ceremony as a passage into manhood arrived at through ritual rape and abuse.

“One time, they asked me to dig a hole and laid me in it. Other times, they injected me with something and said, ‘Now you’ll feel better,’ and my body went limp. They repeated Psalms like ‘The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.’ They told me, ‘You’re special, you’re chosen,’ and then… I remember a lulav, Hanukkah candles, a shofar.”

Limor grew up in an ultra-Orthodox home. Her father was routinely violent towards her and her mother. She had been hospitalised several times due to her injuries. She says her father took her to the ceremonies, arranged by relatives, as was the case in many other accounts. Sometimes the ritual would be outside, in the forest, or inside, in an apartment. Limor sometimes saw and heard other children being abused during the rituals. Many other testimonies mention other victims and in some cases, women participated in the abuse.

Dr Anat Gur - psychotherapist and expert in trauma treatment, head of the Bar-Ilan University trauma therapy program:

“Organized child rape is one of the most horrific things I’ve encountered. It’s likely much more widespread than we think. It’s happening in places we least expect.”

Boaz (pseudonym), a senior religious community therapist, agrees:

“The abusers are often not fringe figures. One patient told me, ‘Understand—he’s the one who blows the shofar on Rosh Hashanah.’ The shofar is a spiritual symbol—the one blowing it is meant to be closest to God. And he told her she was evil, and that he was helping her atone in this life. Do you grasp the distortion?”

A Crime Without Witnesses

In addition to the women who dared to speak to Israel Hayom, professionals know of other victims—men and women—who report sadistic ritual abuse in childhood. The content is similar.

Most abuse began very early, often at home—by a father, grandfather, or other relative. In other cases, it occurred in schools or treatment settings.

Dr. Gur:

“Those who experience this suffer unimaginable damage. That’s part of the problem—it’s hard to expose, because the victims are so shattered that it’s hard to believe them. The more sadistic and early the abuse, the less likely the perpetrator will ever face justice—because no one can testify.”

The perpetrators shatter the soul, making this a crime without witnesses—which, of course, allows the abuse to continue.

Dr. Joianna Silberg, international expert in dissociative disorders in children and adolescents, and former president of the International Society for Trauma and Dissociation, worked for five years with 70 children in Israel suspected to be victims of organized abuse. In chapter 14 of her book The Child Survivor, she describes the severe symptoms the children suffered due to physical, sexual, emotional, and spiritual abuse.

Ayala is another victim. She is terrified of going to school. It is not a safe place. At school the teachers are scary.

Ayala is 25 years old, psychologically she is 9. Nothing can convince her that the danger is behind her.

Like many of the casualties we met, Ayala also faces the challenges of dissociation. It is a survival detachment mechanism that protects the child's mind at the time of the injury, which will be clarified later. Ayala grew up in a religious community in a multi-child family. "In many communities, children walk around alone," she says. After years of acute deterioration in her mental state, which included severe anxiety attacks, self-harm, suicidal thoughts, several suicide attempts and ongoing trauma - the clear inner knowledge that she had undergone rape was affecting her.

Prof. Daniel Brom - clinical psychologist and director and founder of "Matib," the Israeli Center for Psychotrauma in Jerusalem

She [Ayala] talks about rabbis who abuse her and claim that they are in direct contact with God," writes Professor Brom. "The form of conversation is familiar to me as a conversation with a woman with a dissociative identity disorder. I have seen such phenomena in the clinic quite a bit. Since 1990, I have repeatedly met children and adults who talk about organized abuse by men who not only sexually abuse but also photograph their actions. I heard the stories both personally from my patients and from therapists who came to me for guidance, personal or group. I have no doubt that the phenomenon of sadistic organized abuse exists in the State of Israel, and the stories many times are very similar. It's hard for me to say if all the cases are connected, and I guess there are several groups that employ such methods of abuse. This renders witness testimony “unreliable”. In my experience, people who have gone through are speaking the truth, but since both the courts and police officers are unfamiliar with the dissociative phenomena, the investigations of these cases do not go well.

Abusers often escape justice as a result.

Noya: "I told myself nothing happened to me. I had a mantra that I repeated non-stop: 'silence, hide, disappear, move, disguise, turn off, hide, flip, disconnect, forget.' And I really forgot, for a few years "

Noya was sexually abused by teaching staff. Other men were invited to participate in ritual abuse. Severe violence was used alongside submerging her head in water beating with cable. The water was said to be a purification process. The use of powerful sensory stimuli caused a consciousness disconnect.

Noya would explain away the bruises and signs of trauma to her body as the result of seizures on the stairs. She was hospitalised, developed eating disorders and suffered with nightmares.

Children were told that if they did not submit to ritual torture and sacrifice themselves, other children (from the same family) would take their place.

The ritual ceremonies have invented prayers, chants and mantras using religious texts. These enable the disconnect for the victim, but also for the abuser. Immediately afterwards, the abuser can go the synagogue and atone. This kind of disassociation technique is used globally in cases of child abuse.

It is easy to tell a child that they are impure and so they should suffer now. These mantras have a profound effect, especially when abusing a child almost to the brink of death, certainly mental death - in some cases the child was literally almost killed and then ‘brought back to life’.

When Eden was 25, she began to recall her childhood rape," says Corinne, the mother. “It was a very unusual rape. A group rape that was performed like a theatre in which everyone had a role. During the rape by local men, there was a lot of violence, drugs and nudity. She filed a police complaint. It was closed. This broke her.”

You can read the article for yourself here. In some cases I have paraphrased, in others I have corrected the translation from Hebrew.

The full horror of the religious ritual abuse is probably barely touched by the testimony in the investigation. Israel is a pedophile haven. Women are the victims of rape and sexual harassment in almost every institution, including the military. The incidents of sodomy, rape, torture, ritual humiliation and abuse of Palestinian prisoners and civilians, especially children, by the Zionist IOF is extensively documented. Whether they are victims of abuse turned abuser or abusers turned pure evil - the result is the same. A society riddled with depravity, perversion and sadistic reflexes that dehumanise their victims, wherever and whoever they are.

As one X account said:

This is truly horrendous. Their rot is so deep. The more we learn, the less Israel deserves to remain a state. They've abused every single right of everyone around and within them. They don't have a citizenry they literally have brain-damaged participants in a life of war.

****