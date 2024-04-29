The above photo, taken by Keith, is a survivor and soldier of the Forces for the Democratic Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) standing guard during “peace negotiations” with the United Nations (UN) in the eastern Congo.

To be clear, a lot of Rwandans were murdered during “the 100 days” of April 1994. Probably hundreds of thousands more than the official account.

That’s not where the myth(s) are found.

I highly recommend this interview with journalist and photographer Keith Harmon Snow - I have personally followed his work for years and he is my go-to source on all things Sudan, Congo etc. Please do listen until the end when Snow compares the Kagame regime to the Netanyahu regime, the parallels especially from a genocidaire perspective are well explained.

Keith Harmon Snow, a former lecturer at the University of California, is an award-winning photojournalist and war correspondent. He has spent a considerable amount of time in various African countries—including Rwanda and Uganda—and has a profoundly deeper knowledge of Rwanda’s history, politics, and culture.

Jeremy Nell writes:

The myth(s) are a multilayered consequence of US-backed propaganda and international confusion resulting from deliberately skewed reporting. Put another way, the mainstream narrative is that the Hutu-led government orchestrated an ethnically-driven genocide of Tutsis (with a few moderate Hutus thrown in for good measure). We are told that around one million “cockroach” Tutsis were murdered by the Hutus after the aircraft carrying President Juvénal Habyarimana was shot down on 6 April. Except that, well, it’s nonsense, and Hotel Rwanda is a propaganda piece. For example, Hutus—not Tutsis—made up the majority of those slaughtered. What actually happened was a multipronged, violent coup d’état backed by various international interests including Uganda and the United States. A genocide was one limb of the entire body. A Western-backed civil war was another limb. Paul Kagame, coincidentally, has been the president ever since.

You can listen and watch the interview at this link.

At around 36 minutes, he says that the Inyenzi launched a series of attacks against the Juvenal Habyarimana Hutu-majority government in the 1960s. This is an error. He meant to say the Grégoire Kayibanda Hutu-majority government.

