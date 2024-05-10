“From crisis to prosperity - transformation of Gaza from an Iranian shrine to a moderate axis” - this is the tagline of a recent Ynet article in Hebrew that reports on the Netanyahu administration examination of a dystopian vision of Gaza’s future as a hideous Dubai/Singapore style outpost of Zionist and US/UK military and economic hegemony in West Asia.

Previously Ron Ben Yishai had written for Ynet:

It is hard to imagine the Gaza Strip becoming the tiny and glittering country in East Asia, but it is the vision that Netanyahu is trying to advance behind the scenes. The idea: complete detachment from Israel and connection to the world through a maritime corridor to Cyprus and a land crossing to Egypt, tens of billions of dollars to be spent on the restoration of destruction and tourism and high-tech ventures, and civilian rule based on international bodies. The buds can be seen on the beach where a pier for humanitarian aid was erected. But it will take a lot of persuasion and execution efforts to make the dream a reality

Yes, it is hard to imagine the burial of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian lives, bodies, dreams, hopes and memories under the rubble from which will spring these futuristic, soulless buildings that are designed to erase Arab culture, heritage and history. Palestine will cease to exist in Gaza if this scheme is successful.

The suspicion that the so called Gaza “humanitarian” port that the US was so eager to construct, using building materials impregnated with Palestinian blood and remains - will be nothing more than an element of the US military and economic expansion into West Asia.

Gaza will become “a thriving green country with towers and business centres, not a terrorist incubator” says Ynet. Gaza could have been a thriving, green country with its independent resource mining providing wealth and growth for the Palestinians had Israel not prevented gas exploration and besieged the enclave, ensuring its descent into a dusty, overcrowded, energy deprived extermination camp.

India’s state owned defense company “MIL” has been granted permission to sell & ship its munitions to israel amid the Gaza genocide right now. Press TV.

The threat of Iranian expansionism has been the long-rolled-out pretext for US, UK and Zionist preemptive violence and destablisation in the region. Protectionism for the India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEC) is paramount as it counters the various China/Iran/Russian-led initiatives in the region including China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Gaza must be captured as the central junction between the ancient trade routes Egypt-Gaza-Babylon and India-Yemen-Saudi Arabia-Europe. For this reason alone, the control of this tiny strip of seaside territory is essential for the future survival of Israel and the alliance of Gulf States, Egypt and Jordan - Turkey may also be included - although Erdogan’s recent rhetoric may suggest the opposite, it is not to be trusted.

Gaza now after the Zionist genocidal campaign supported and enabled by the West.

Gaza 2035 - the Zionist vision for the Palestinian enclave.

The plan was first presented to senior officials of the Netanyahu administration in December.

Phase One - The priority is to cleanse northern Gaza of Hamas, a plan which is until now unsuccessful. In the future Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan and Morocco will be given control of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza strip but only to “safe” areas. Selected Palestinians from Gaza will be given control of the concentration camp with the supervision of the normalised “Abraham Accord” nations.

Phase Two - Israel to maintain overall security responsibility which means military rule, oppression, apartheid and mass imprisonment, torture and ritual abuse of Palestinians. Arab states will create a “multilateral body to oversee, guide and fund the Gaza Rehabilitation Authority” aka the reprogramming indoctrination committee.

Palestinians from Gaza will form the “Rehabilitation Authority” which will manage the “safe areas” and ensure they are free of “radical resistance ideology”. Comparisons to the Marshall Plan are to be ridiculed when taken in the context of the protection and renaissance of Nazism under US/UK protection in the West since the end of WW2.

Final Phase - the selected Palestinians will govern areas of the Gaza enclave and will join the Abraham Accords. It is expected that the “Nazi elements” in Netanyahu’s coalition regime will not support these plans preferring the re-establishment of Zionist settlements and exclusive Zionist control - Smotrich and Bin Gvir will be the first to oppose any Palestinian rule in Gaza.

This plan secures the vision that was laid out in the Netanyahu-commissioned Clean Break Doctrine established in 1997 - Israel’s long term security, integration in the region, economic expansion, normalisation with Saudi Arabia and other gulf states.

The US will sell itself as the harbinger of stability in the region. It will garner military dominance and the establishment of a trade corridor (IMEC) that will bypass the Resistance Axis plans for trade dominance and the liberation of the “Global South” from neocolonialist resource-theft agendas.

Biden is desperate to find a way out of his criminal role in the mass slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank - as improbable as this plan is to succeed, many Americans might be fooled by the media spin on what is effectively building an empire on genocide - again.

The UAE and Bahrain might perceive the plan as an opportunity to expand their influence in the region and to foster a defence alliance with the US and Saudi Arabia and will gain access to the Mediterranean.

Egypt and Jordan will welcome the concept of de-radicalisation of a sector of the Resistance Axis - Egypt has long used the threat of Hamas to seal the borders with Gaza and to double down on the barbaric siege of 1.5 million Palestinians, the majority children inside the battered prison camp.

Watch video of Egyptian soldiers beating a young Gazan man who was trying to escape Rafah to Egypt:

Of course Israel and the US-led cartel will also be slavering over this project as a potential “intervention plan” in other countries within the Resistance Axis - Syria, Yemen, Lebanon. Their intention is to win over the countries resistant to Western imperialism with the poisoned chalice of controlled “development” post Western-proxy and direct destabilisation and devastation of these countries - projects which have left people food insecure, impoverished and without access to essential resources.

It should come as no surprise that the eradication of the regional history and culture and the reprogramming of entire peoples will be in their playbook.

Tantalising incentives will be dangled in front of people who have been starved, bombed, deprived and terrified on a 24/7 basis. Free trade zones in Gaza-Al Arish/Sinai, trade with Europe, the US and Gulf States. Rail-links, energy and regional infrastructure development. However will the Palestinians be allowed to leave their safe areas? Or will they continue to live in militarised and segregated ghettos?

The development of the Gaza gas reservoirs will finally happen but will be of no benefit to Palestinians of course. Solar fields in the Sinai will provide energy for regional desalination facilities. After years of Israel bombing and destroying Gaza’s desalination capabilities and depriving Gaza of the energy to run the plants.

Electric vehicles “can be manufactured in the northern Gaza strip”. Factories will be established in these areas and in the occupied territories neighbouring Gaza. Raw materials will come from Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. Cars coming off the production line will be shipped to Europe from the port at Al Arish.

The rebuilding of Gaza will require raw materials and services from the Gulf states - which will create for them demand and opportunities for foreign investment.

Taken from the PPt presentation of the Zionist proposal (translated to English from Hebrew)

Is this the Saudi idea of a “Palestinian state”? Probably. According to the New York Times on the 6th of May:

Emirati and Saudi officials and analysts said the new proposal would not secure the involvement of Arab states like Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., particularly because it stopped short of guaranteeing Palestinian sovereignty and would permit continued Israeli military operations inside Gaza. The Saudi government has said it will not normalize ties with Israel unless Israeli leaders take irrevocable steps toward creating a Palestinian state.

However NYT goes on to say:

Still, the proposal is the most detailed plan for postwar Gaza that Israeli officials are known to have discussed, and parts of it align with ideas articulated by Arab leaders both in public and in private.

Regional businessmen are promoting the idea according to NYT, briefing officials from Arab and Western regimes, including US, Egypt, KSA and UAE. It has also been shown to none other than war criminal Tony Blair who works in an advisory capacity for the Saudi regime on “modernisation” projects. Allegedly a Palestinian businessman is also promoting the idea to American officials.

There are a lot of denials being given to the NYT in response to questions as to their awareness and approval of the Zionist/US plans but I would take these with a very large pinch of political salt - the UAE is pushing a “two state solution” which has never been anything but a ‘conflict’ resolution mirage and which is now impossible to achieve with the increase of settlements in the Occupied Territories and the genocidal campaign in Gaza.

What is certain is that this plan has been in the Zionist/US pipeline for perhaps decades and is only now being put into effect with the exploitation of events of October 7th by Israel to secure the Nakba II in Gaza and to increase the Zionist footprint in what remains of Palestine in the occupied territories.

Will it succeed against the rise of the East and the increased unity of the Resistance Axis impervious to Western/Zionist sectarian-divide-and-rule machinations? It will be a war to secure the regional heritage and cultural identity against a dystopian future of invisibility and eradication of all that is precious to the people of the region. I believe it will be won by an increasingly powerful and united Resistance Axis and non-aligned alliance but not without cost and sacrifice.

Please do watch this video by Maher Musalli - “our faith is stronger than your bombs”

As the Venezuelan Ambassador, HE Jose Biomorgi, said at the “Future of the region” conference in Damascus on the 9th April - we (the Resistance Axis) must never underestimate the neocolonialist bloc, their cohesion and their tremendous resources. (Paraphrase).

At the same conference, Iconic Syrian Catholic Priest, Pere Elias Zahlaoui (a profoundly spiritual and humble man) told me that the terrible sacrifice made by the Palestinian people will awaken the world and bring about huge transformation for Humanity - we are at a crossroads and the West is fighting for survival. This is when it is at its most dangerous and Machiavellian.

