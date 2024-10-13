Apocalyptic scenes during Zionist bombardment of southern Lebanon.

Tonight I will be speaking with Iran-based (originally from Kashmir) journalist and activist Roohullah Razavi who is currently in Beirut covering the horrific events on the ground.

Yesterday he reported that the Lebanese Council of the Chemists Syndicate in Lebanon had warned of the potential for depleted uranium contamination of the site where Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated.

Depleted Uranium Bombs: Important Warning Statement Following the Aggression on Lebanon The Council of the Chemists Syndicate in Lebanon condemned the "barbaric aggression against civilians in the country and the massacres committed against the Lebanese people." Al-Majali indicated in a statement that his message today is "to condemn and raise awareness about the effects of inhaling the dust of the bombing that the southern suburbs of Beirut and the rest of the Lebanese regions are being subjected to. The extent of the destruction and the penetration of buildings and land for tens of meters is evidence of the use of bombs containing depleted uranium, which has tremendous penetrating power. The use of these types of internationally banned weapons, especially in the densely populated capital Beirut, leads to massive destruction, and their dust causes many diseases, especially when inhaled." The Council of the Syndicate of Chemists in Lebanon calls on the international community to stop the aggression against Lebanon, stop the use of internationally banned bombs, and calls on the Lebanese state to file a lawsuit with the Security Council against the violations being practiced on our land and the mass killing attempt against innocent civilians in Lebanon. The Council of the Syndicate of Chemists hopes that citizens "do not approach the areas exposed to this aggression within a radius exceeding two kilometers. It hopes that those forced to approach these areas will commit to wearing protective clothing for dust and wearing masks for chemical materials."

Here is Roohullah’s report for Iran Screenshot:

Previously Dr. Chris Busby had reported on investigations into the use of DU in Gaza and Lebanon for Al Mayadeen:

Dr. Christopher Busby is part of a mixed crew of investigative reporters and commentators from Lebanon and some film-makers investigating "Israel's" use of enriched uranium in strikes on Gaza on Lebanon, and aim to follow up on the strange illnesses that are appearing on the battlefield.

Dr Chris Busby reports:

[In 2006] I asked a colleague to go to Lebanon and get samples from the crater, and also an ambulance air filter. When they were analysed, using two separate methods, they showed the presence not of Depleted Uranium, but of Enriched Uranium (EU). Now this is impossible, unless the weapon was made from EU or created EU from neutron irradiation of U-234 and U-238.

Bombardments last night in southern Lebanon also seem to present as a nuclear explosion ( I am no expert but evidence is increasingly pointing to DU or Enriched Uranium use by Israel ). This video was taken during Zionist strikes on Aita Al Shaab:

I was, myself, intending to go to Lebanon which would have involved taking a car to the Syrian border and then walking the considerable length of the road that connects Syria to the Lebanon border - avoiding the Israeli bomb crater that destroyed the entire road by climbing up the steep sides of the mountains either side of the road and then taking another car the other side of the Lebanese border.

Unfortunately it appears that the US and UK influence on the vassal Lebanese interim government has now resulted in both borders being fully closed to outgoing and ingoing. Nobody can pass even on foot! We are fully besieged in effect.

This will result in devastating fuel shortages on top of the existing ones because many drivers were bringing fuel from Lebanon for sale on the black market or filling up in Lebanon which enabled them to keep prices at a consistent level. Now, to give you an example it will cost me $ 500 to go to Hama for two days with a taxi - previously, before the road closure, it would have been around $ 200.

Prices will only increase and there will be food shortages and perhaps even medicine shortages as many products were imported from Lebanon. This is intentional, to increase the blockade on Syrians and Lebanese - especially those seeking refuge from the bombing in Lebanon.

I will upload my conversation with Roohullah tonight if all goes well.

