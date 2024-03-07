Injured Palestinians receive medical treatment in Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid trucks at Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City, Gaza on 29 February, 2024 [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu Agency]

In my first report I look at the Zionist high-tech oppression of Palestinians and the Hebron “smart city” - it is important that people are aware of the cross over between Zionist repression of Palestinian human rights and resistance and the Western regime crack down on dissent and “war on extremism” that is the war against you and I.

From Euromed Monitor:

For starters, Israel’s Intelligence Corps 8200 Unit reportedly devised algorithms that led to combat drone programmes called “Alchemist” and “Gospel” that used geographical, human, and signal intelligence to generate target recommendations for troops and military officials, and to pinpoint strike targets. Employing such predictive policing technologies has “unthinkable scope, speed and intrusiveness”, according to Rohan Talbot, Advocacy and Campaigns Manager at Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP). Drones have also been used to launch tear gas at demonstrators and fire live ammunition from a distance; using Smart Shooter’s “SMASH Dragon” armed drone system. The recently unveiled SMASH technology eliminates both static and moving targets with extreme precision using assault rifles, sniper rifles, 40mm, and other ammunition.

Mint Press News:

According to employment website LinkedIn, there are currently at least 99 former Unit 8200 veterans currently working for Google. This number almost certainly underestimates the scale of the collaboration between the two organizations, however. For one, this does not count former Google employees. Nor does it include those without a public LinkedIn account, or those who do have an account, but have not disclosed their previous affiliations with the high-tech Israeli surveillance unit. This is likely to be a considerable number, as agents are expressly prohibited from ever revealing their affiliation to Unit 8200. Thus, the figure of 99 only represents the number of current (or extremely recent) Google employees who are brazenly flouting Israeli military law by including the organization in their profiles.

Pangs of hunger fill the wretched air as it fuses with the stench of death from the bodies that lie underneath the rubble in the grey, cold, Gaza winter night. Men and women, children and grandparents. All come out at the promise of food. They have survived by eating grass and drinking sewer water. Living like animals. They queue up like humiliated slaves seeking crumbs from their Zionist colonial masters. The colonisers use food as the bait, and then shoot them. The gun shots. Screams of horror and death. The blood oozes out of starving bodies that haven’t eaten for a week or more. One hundred and eighteen corpses are strewn across the beach. Blood red mixes with white flour. The colour of genocide. The waves echo a curse. It’s a massacre. The Flour Massacre. Iqbal Suleman

My second report is on the Flour Massacre committed by the Zionist forces in Gaza at dawn of the 29th February. Prior to the convoy organised by the Zionist entity - the craven Samantha Power (now head of USAID) with a long history of interference in the region, met with the Zionist organisers of the “aid” convoy.

It is certainly worth noting that it is the young men of the family that will go to secure food from these scarce convoys.

It is also worth mentioning that these convoys were organised by Israel in the knowledge that it would lure hundreds if not thousands of young Palestinian men to one area. It is perhaps reasonable to speculate that trucks laden with food might well have been bait in order to enable the waiting tanks, snipers and troops to cruelly eliminate these starving, unarmed youths en masse.

“I don’t know how to explain to my children that we don’t have food,” Ahmad said. “I don’t know how to face them and tell them they will continue to go hungry. I would rather face death than have to tell them that.”

Mondoweiss:

In less than a week, Israel has committed several massacres against the hungry. On Sunday, March 3, Israel bombed an aid convoy, killing 7 people. But the most infamous incident was on February 29, in what has come to be known as the “flour massacre” on al-Rashid Street, near the Nabulsi roundabout west of Gaza City. Israel killed over 115 starving people on that day, while over 750 people were injured.

The Purposes of Starvation - Journal of International Criminal Justice

Starvation is both an outcome and a process.1 As an outcome, starvation means deprivation of food unto death, and is very rare even during famines, where the proximate cause of death is usually infectious disease. It takes about two months for a formerly healthy human adult to die from food deprivation alone, during which time the body and mind slowly cease functioning. Infectious disease is the leading immediate cause of death in famine. Distress migration, overcrowding and the breakdown of water and sanitation systems create conditions ripe for outbreaks of normally preventable diseases such as cholera, malaria and measles. Susceptibility is increased by undernutrition, exposure to extreme temperatures, poor caregiving for children and other stresses.

