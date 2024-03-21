UK Israel Tech Hub in the British Embassy, Occupied Territories.

The first truth is that the liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is Fascism—ownership of Government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power. Franklin D. Roosevelt 1938 - Message to Congress on curbing monopolies.

My first report delves deeper into the bunny labyrinth that is Zionist influence on all sectors of UK society and industry:

My second report demonstrates how Israel influences UK media and government narratives by literally channeling IOF talking points, in this case the fourth military operation against Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza:

To watch the full news go to the UK Column website.

I would add this excellent report by Mike Robinson of UK Column focusing on the curious case of Kate Middleton and the media role in muddying the waters.

Honey Trap fit for a Princess to curb free speech:

****

