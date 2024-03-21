Zionist capture of UK health, information and surveillance tech and how it operates in real time.
UK Column News 20th March
UK Israel Tech Hub in the British Embassy, Occupied Territories.
The first truth is that the liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is Fascism—ownership of Government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power.
Franklin D. Roosevelt 1938 - Message to Congress on curbing monopolies.
My first report delves deeper into the bunny labyrinth that is Zionist influence on all sectors of UK society and industry:
My second report demonstrates how Israel influences UK media and government narratives by literally channeling IOF talking points, in this case the fourth military operation against Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza:
To watch the full news go to the UK Column website.
I would add this excellent report by Mike Robinson of UK Column focusing on the curious case of Kate Middleton and the media role in muddying the waters.
Honey Trap fit for a Princess to curb free speech:
Luckily with knowing a lot about this my heart didn't sink to the bottom of my boots. I'm sure if there's a change in the party it won't make the slightest difference, Starmer is married to a Jew and his children are being brought up in the Jewish faith, so you could say he has a vested interest. Weirdly I haven't as yet traced back his bloodline as I normally do, I don't think many people are aware of just how many of our leaders had/have the Jewish (Ashkenazi) bloodline, even Winston Churchill had it from his mother, her family changed their name from Jacobson to Jerome.
David Cameron has it from Emile Levita, in fact I'm hard pushed to think of a former prime minister who hasn't got it from the female side which is most important in their eyes even if it's from a couple of generations ago. The rule in Israel is you have to have at least a quarter Jew in your bloodline to claim a place in Israel.
Great question Vanessa re businesses who want to start up in the future.
P.S. I didn't forget to comment about Gaza, just so upset and angry about it all I'd have outdone any trooper in swearing.