Zionist AI marking civilians for assassination - is it a vision of a future we don't want?
UK Column News 10th April
Mike Robinson, Charles Malet and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.
00:20 Lord Cameron Takes His Sick Mind To Washington
13:05 British Army’s Mission To Prepare Gen Z For War
21:08 Israeli Aggression On Iranian Consulate
26:52 Updates And Announcements
29:33 Attacks On Youth: Gender Confusion
37:50 Strasbourg Soup: Climate Change Merges With Human Rights
43:10 AI: Lavender Scanning Populations And Marking Targets
48:49 New Pre-Crime Laws To Fight Protests
54:40 The Inevitable Witch Hunt On Galloway Gets Underway
Operation Lavender is as sick as David Cameron's mind, a despicable way of doling out a death sentence.
Having watched a video on it prior to what you spoke of, Israel is well aware that it often uses phone location to track their "wanted" man and Israel itself admits that it can't differentiate between if the intended target has lent his phone to someone else, changed phones and given away the old phone or simply lost it and someone has innocently picked it up and taken it home.
Even sicker to me was the program operation " daddy's home". Meaning precisely what it implies , children run to greet daddy after he's been out all day only to be hit with a missile. I don't know if they still use it or its a combination of the two.
I know their allowable!! additional death count for a lesser cog in the resistance is up to 25, for a top member it's a 100 extra allowed to be murdered.
If this is the future of alleged western warfare then there is no hope for the western world.
Thank you as always for covering these important topics.