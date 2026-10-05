Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Reginald Duquesnoy's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy
Oct 5

Dear Vanessa, before I plunge into this fairly long interview and lend/lease Dr.Isa my full attention, I took a little time to check his Academic cursus, on the simple curiosity of "where do you hail from?", which is always of help in decrypting a message. I must confess that after this quick check my BS detector will be on high alert...George Mason Uni, located in Arlington(!}, NYU, The New School, and a bizarre succession of posts in various Atlantist countries as well US deep state colonies, Albania/Kosovo, The Unis of Stockholm & Prishtina, I think I know who pays for his learned expertise. The American deep state generously underwrites many left leaning academics, on one proviso, the absolute rejection of communism and paradoxically also of Russia, The old Soviet Union, which ain't communist any longer these days, but rather plutocratic like the Good Ole Country itself! Go figure? Which is not to say that there will not be a gain of incremental knowledge about the fabled Arabia Felix of lore. In fact I just finished a rather wonderful couple of books by James Barr, an obvious MI6 & Establishment affiliated "historian", "A Line in the Sand", which is all about The Entente Cordiale, read profound spite and hatred, between the fruit cakes, Sykes and Picot, and its repercussions on the region where you now reside and the equally informative and enthralling "Lords of The Desert" which describes how the Yanks ate the Brits last little bits of des(s)ert in the what is currently the second active war front. Oil does indeed grease the wheels of commerce, business, and especially the good old fashioned Imperialist business of war. Anyway, hats off to James Barr for documenting, with the support of archives, en gros et en détail, the final humiliation of The Bristish Empire with panache and wit, of which unfortunately its Anglo-Saxon-Zionist overlord is singularly bereft of. I am looking forward to a few good one liners from Dr. I-Blumi but have no doubt that The Persians and the Yemenis will have "le dernier bon mot", le mot de la fin.

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Gumnut123
Oct 6

A most informative and interesting "lecture" by Prof. Isa Blumi. Especially for an Australian - we simply do not study this area of the World in our schooling, I can remember the name of Nasser in a media promo piece for US,

Methinks that Yemen is going to play a very positive role, as hopefully, the Middle East melds together as active positive group in the World while retaining their Sovereignty.

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