Yemen sinks another British boat and is war likely in Lebanon?
My reports for UK Column 19th June
Fighters from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah carry out a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Report 1 looks at the latest Hezbollah spy video that has successfully filmed much of the Zionist civilian, military and spy infrastructure in and around Haifa. I also take into account the nine month messaging by the Zionist military that they will invade Lebanon, are we getting closer to an all out war?:
In my second report I look at the victory of the Yemeni Ansarullah forces over the US and UK naval forces and their dominance of the Red Sea to enforce a blockade on Zionist-bound ships:
Ansarullah released a more recent video last night showing the attack on the Totor:
Finally if you would like to view the entire news:
****
Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. I am dependent on public donations to continue my work on the ground in Syria so thank you to all who do support me already xx
With the English translaion, I can appreciate the extend of Hezbollah's reach and strategy much better. You would never hear that on MSM. On a funny note, I coud understand some of the celebration on the video of the attack on the ship: Gaza, Jews/Israelis etc. Amazing!
Rania Khalek on Breakthrough news put this out on Patreon today. It'll probably be available at least in part on YouTube tomorrow. Well worth listening to this military analysis.
[FULL VIDEO] Israel Would Be Crazy to Launch An All-Out War On Lebanon. Here’s Why, w/ Elijah Magnier
Also listened to an interesting analysis of the economic collapse of Israel in real time. They don't have enough electricity for the air conditioning the Israelis think they deserve so they're dipping into their diesel reserve since Ecuador quit selling them coal which is what they usually use to produce electricity. What are they going to do when they run out of fuel? Isn't that ironic! I'm trying to remember who was talking about this. Maybe Khalek again. With an Israeli who lives in Germany now who is a leader in the BDS movement. Intel pulled out of building a factory there because due to the labor shortage caused by the war they can't be sure they'll have enough labor to run it. And they don't want to be boycotted. Foreign firms are leery about investing in Israel. And apparently a lot of young Israelis are getting mental health exemptions because they do not want to fight in Gaza. McDonalds has taken a hit because of the boycott (since they give IDF free burgers--that was dumb). Things appear to be unravelling very quickly.
I haven't watched the latest on this substack so if I'm repeating things already said, sorry. Try to watch Khalek's interview with Elijah Magnier.