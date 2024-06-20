Fighters from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah carry out a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Report 1 looks at the latest Hezbollah spy video that has successfully filmed much of the Zionist civilian, military and spy infrastructure in and around Haifa. I also take into account the nine month messaging by the Zionist military that they will invade Lebanon, are we getting closer to an all out war?:

In my second report I look at the victory of the Yemeni Ansarullah forces over the US and UK naval forces and their dominance of the Red Sea to enforce a blockade on Zionist-bound ships:

Ansarullah released a more recent video last night showing the attack on the Totor:

Finally if you would like to view the entire news:

****

