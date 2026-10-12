Yemen rising as the region is further plundered and depopulated - with Quantum Nurse

I always enjoy the discussions with Quantum Nurse panels…we cover regional developments, the advance of a united Yemen to thwart the Anglo-American-Zionist global agenda, the ongoing genocide in Palestine and Lebanon and the terrorist vacuum that is now Syria.
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse -Podbean
https://graceasagra.podbean.com/
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