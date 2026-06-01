Will Iran respond to the Zionist ethnic cleansing campaign in Lebanon?

Yesterday Ehsan posted on X the following statement from Iranian MP Nabavian:

In order to stop the evil-doings of the child-murdering [Zionist] regime and aiding the dear Lebanese people in the current circumstance, we must [do the following]:



1- Iran & resistance groups should enter the war against Israel



2- Close Bab al-Mandab Strait



3- The skies of UAE should light up [with Iranian attacks]

Today, Netanyahu announced that the Zionist regime would expand attacks into Beirut with an alleged green light from Trump’s administration. There was a mass exodus of civilians from the southern suburbs of Beirut causing chaos in the city.

Until now, the Zionists have increased the bombing of areas in southern Lebanon, including the perimeter of Jabal Amel Hospital in the ancient city of Tyre in the south. The following are videos and images from this attack.

After we finished the conversation - I saw that Iran’s central military command (Khatam Al Anbiya) had issued a warning to the ‘Israelis’



Netanyahu, continuing his acts of aggression in the region, has threatened to bomb Dahiyeh and Beirut and has issued an evacuation warning to their residents.



Given the regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire, if this threat is carried out, we warn residents of the northern areas [of Israel] and military settlements in the occupied territories: If they do not want to be harmed, they should leave the area.

There are initial reports of injuries and possible deaths in the ICU department of the hospital. In Beirut, people brace themselves for the potential strikes this evening.

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