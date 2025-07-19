Vanessa Beeley

Unicorn
10h

Great post. Just a quick note on the Tripoli ownership evidence bit:

People argue a lot about who the land “really” belongs to, but honestly, this whole region’s been shaped by empires for thousands of years.

The Western empire isn’t any different today. They’re still enforcing those Sykes–Picot borders through indirect management and containment. Lebanon was never fully independent under those empires, but it became this mountain refuge where displaced minorities like Maronites, Druze, Alawites, Armenians and Kurds from around the region found some space and limited autonomy.

So the real question is who reunion serves.And under current conditions, it definitely serves empire.

Just worth keeping in mind when talking borders.

