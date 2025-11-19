Why did China and Russia abstain at UNSC and sell out Palestine to the Trump peace scam?

On the UK Column News today I explain the possible back stories to the shock Russia and China abstentions on the Trump peace scam resolution at the UN Security Council.

Since the news further information has come to light:

1: Hamas Says It Reached Out to China, Russia, and Other UNSC Members

Hamas official Osama Hamdan confirmed in an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher that the movement had been in direct contact with China, Russia, and “most Security Council members” as part of a diplomatic push to block the U.S. proposal for an international force in Gaza.

He said Hamas and other factions sent detailed memoranda warning that the plan would “impose guardianship” on Gaza, sideline Palestinian institutions, and fail to protect civilians from renewed Israeli attacks. Hamdan added that the outreach also included the Arab and Islamic blocs, urging them to back an alternative framework grounded in Palestinian sovereignty and civilian protection.

2: UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese warned that Resolution 2803 “runs counter to the Palestinian right to self-determination” and risks legitimizing “ongoing mass violence.” She said the Council failed to ground its response in the body of law it is obligated to uphold, noting: “I am deeply perplexed… the Council has chosen not to act in accordance with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations.”

Albanese said the resolution entrenches “external control over Gaza’s governance, borders, security, and reconstruction,” replacing legal obligations with a “security-first, capital-driven model of foreign control.”

She condemned the plan for disarming Palestinian groups while ignoring “Israel’s ongoing unlawful siege, occupation, racial segregation and apartheid, and ethnic cleansing.”

She called the proposed force under a U.S.-chaired “Board of Peace” unlawful: “It is a brazen attempt to impose… US and Israeli interests, plain and simple.” She warned it would leave Palestinians under “a puppet administration,” adding: “Replacing an abusive trustee with another is not self-determination.”

Albanese said any international presence in Gaza must supervise Israel’s “immediate and unconditional withdrawal,” protect civilians, stop displacement, and support Palestinians in determining their own political future.

She concluded: “This is an existential moment… Only an approach rooted in justice, legality, and self-determination can lead to genuine peace.”

Netanyahu in southern Syria one day after the Russian military tour of the region.

3: Genocidal entity “Prime Minister” Benjamin Netanyahu visited areas inside southern Syria, accompanied by the Ministers of War and Foreign Affairs, Chief of Staff of the Army and the head of the Shin Bet security service.

4: According to Politico, the White House has a secret peace deal with Moscow.

The White House is on the brink of unveiling a major new peace agreement with Russia that officials say will finally bring the three-and-a-half year war with Ukraine to an end. A senior White House official tells Dasha they expect a framework for ending the conflict to be agreed by all parties by the end of this month — and possibly “as soon as this week.”

Last night, Axios’ Barak Ravid revealed details of a secret peace plan hammered out directly between the White House and Moscow. Ravid reports top White House envoy Steve Witkoff held three days of talks with a Russian negotiator, Kirill Dmitriev, in Miami late last month; and that a 28-point peace plan is now on the table. Officials in the Trump administration told Dasha last night they are on the brink of a major breakthrough.

Also worth watching lawyer Dimitri Lascaris speaking with Jamarl Thomas:

****

One Off Donation - Buy me a Coffee

Or please do consider subscribing to my Substack and thank you to everyone who already does! xx