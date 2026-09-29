Why attack Assad now? My comment on the rise of anti-Assad voices again on social media.

My short response to Crispin Flintoff on Sunday and this is something I wrote on X yesterday:

Better ask why there is a triggering of Syria bashing again just as the Resistance Axis achieves military and economic success against the Imperialist-Zionist Axis. We all know its not about one man, Assad, it's about obfuscation of the 75 years of CIA and MI6-Mossad interference and destabilisation of an integral element of the Resistance Axis. There are no 2 sides. Jolani has systematically destroyed the Palestinian presence and armed Resistance in Syria since he was brought to power by internal/external betrayal and the Zionist cabal. Anyone who tries to denigrate the Syrian Arab Army sacrifices for Palestine, the whole Axis and the stability of the region deserves correction. Crying victim is not an option. It is all one cause. Divide one, you divide them all.

Meanwhile the old rehashed "Assad" narratives run cover for the elimination of the former Syrian Arab Army Air Defence officers, pilots and military technicians.. this is an operation and not seeing it as such leaves Syria open to further Zionist and Imperialist abuse.

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