Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
16h

Great piece of scholarship Vanessa all the more so for running so strongly against the accepted Western/Israeli narrative. It was a hard truth that needed to be told and you told it in meticulous detail out of respect not just to the victims and their protectors - Hezbollah - but to truth itself.

If truth itself has also been a principal victim in all the barbarism in the Levant and West Asia caused by the Evil Empire and its legion of bloody mercenaries you have been one of its main protectors. Bravo!

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Ibbs Hussain's avatar
Ibbs Hussain
16h

This is an excellent eye opening read and even though I’ve followed your work since 2011 much here I didn’t know - I’ve shared it widely thanks.

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