Where do the Kurds and the recent ISIS prison-breaks fit in the bigger picture in West Asia?

Ilay Aksoy is a Turkish opposition politician and we sat down to discuss the recent developments in north-east Syria which have provoked this report in English Aawsat.
Last week, Hebrew media outlets said the comprehensive agreement between Kurdish-led Syrian SDF factions and the Syrian government to integrate with the Syrian army is not an arrangement between two equal parties.
“This is a Kurdish submission to Ahmed al-Sharaa that happened after government supporters dismantled the SDF from the inside, and brought several factions closer to the regime,” the Hebrew media wrote.
Earlier, US sources said Türkiye informed the US administration it supports a centralized Syrian state and rejects any Kurdish canton in the northeast.
In return, Israel’s government conveyed to Washington its opposition to a centralized Syria, preferring a federal model.
Sources said Netanyahu is angered by the outcome in northeastern Syria and considers US Special Envoy to Syria tom Barrack biased toward Ankara.
The Israeli circles see Türkiye as the ‘biggest winner’ from the collapse of the SDF.
Therefore, the Israeli government reiterated that it will not accept Turkish troop presence in Syria and insists on protecting Druze communities in southern Syria.
Also related: Infiltration by stealth to attempt to secure future settlement projects by proxy: Israel is going to appoint Major General Ghassan Alian as the first military liaison to Druze communities in Syria and Lebanon.
