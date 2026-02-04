Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Where do the Kurds and the recent ISIS prison-breaks fit in the bigger picture in West Asia?

Conversation with Turkish opposition politician Ilay Askoy - a risk assessment of recent events in north-east Syria
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
Feb 04, 2026

Ilay Aksoy is a Turkish opposition politician and we sat down to discuss the recent developments in north-east Syria which have provoked this report in English Aawsat.

Last week, Hebrew media outlets said the comprehensive agreement between Kurdish-led Syrian SDF factions and the Syrian government to integrate with the Syrian army is not an arrangement between two equal parties.

“This is a Kurdish submission to Ahmed al-Sharaa that happened after government supporters dismantled the SDF from the inside, and brought several factions closer to the regime,” the Hebrew media wrote.

Earlier, US sources said Türkiye informed the US administration it supports a centralized Syrian state and rejects any Kurdish canton in the northeast.

In return, Israel’s government conveyed to Washington its opposition to a centralized Syria, preferring a federal model.

Sources said Netanyahu is angered by the outcome in northeastern Syria and considers US Special Envoy to Syria tom Barrack biased toward Ankara.

The Israeli circles see Türkiye as the ‘biggest winner’ from the collapse of the SDF.

Therefore, the Israeli government reiterated that it will not accept Turkish troop presence in Syria and insists on protecting Druze communities in southern Syria.

Also related: Infiltration by stealth to attempt to secure future settlement projects by proxy: Israel is going to appoint Major General Ghassan Alian as the first military liaison to Druze communities in Syria and Lebanon.

I know people are worried about the new age verification measures being introduced by Substack but please don’t just abandon the platform and the journalists you subscribe to, that is very much what they want you to do. Please do contact Substack directly to express your dissatisfaction. Only this way can we start to push back against this blanket capture of the information sphere to freeze out genuinely independent voices.

One Off Donation - Buy me a Coffee


Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 vanessa beeley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture