What will unfold in Lebanon after Iranian pressure on Trump to enforce a provisional Zionist ceasefire?

This is a very personal review of recent regional tragedies from Lebanese journalist and mother of three Marwa Osman. She talks about her own personal loss during ‘Black Wednesday’ when the Zionists carried out 150 airstrikes across Lebanon in 10 minutes, massacring civilians even in areas where Hezbollah has no presence. We also delve into the much-maligned Iranian ceasefire and what it means for the region short, mid and long term.

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