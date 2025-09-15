Photo: Feroze Sidhwa

Doctors in Gaza observed a disturbing pattern: children with a single gunshot wound to the head or chest, a sign that they had been deliberately targeted. This emerges from research by de Volkskrant, which spoke with the doctors who are among the last international eyewitnesses.

A recent investigation by Dutch media outlet, de Volkskrant, reveals more horrific evidence that Zionist snipers and drones were shooting to kill children.

It is March 2024, and this is his first day. A Palestinian nurse is guiding him through the hospital. Then, suddenly, his gaze lands on two young boys lying utterly still in their beds. They look no older than eight or ten, he estimates. Their heads are swathed in bandages. They are on ventilators. The rest of their bodies are intact. “What happened?,” he asks. The nurse barely speaks English. But she points to their heads. “Shot, shot,” she says. At first, Sidhwa assumes she’s mistaken. Are they shooting at children? Minutes later, looking at the scans, he sees she was right. When they step into a second room, they find two more boys, in the same condition. “I thought: what the hell?” he says over the phone to de Volkskrant, his deep voice steady. “How is it possible that, in this small hospital, four children are lying here with gunshot wounds to the head — all admitted within the past 48 hours?” The four boys are all slowly dying. That evening, Sidhwa makes a note in the diary on his phone. But there’s no time to reflect. Not yet.

During the following thirteen days, nine more children presented with single gunshot wounds to the head or chest. The conclusion was that Zionist snipers or drone teams were ‘killing children just for fun’.

After another doctor who had spent time in Gaza confirmed the findings, Sidhwa decided to investigate further.

Over the past few months, de Volkskrant spoke with seventeen doctors and one nurse from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands. Since October 2023, they have worked in six hospitals and four clinics across Gaza, often returning once or even twice. Most of them have extensive experience working in crisis zones such as Sudan, Afghanistan, Syria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Rwanda, and Ukraine.

“I’ve seen numerous children with brain matter hanging out,” says MSF-nurse Jack Latour. “I’m sorry—I know no one wants to hear that. But that is what’s happening here.” The first time surgeon Goher Rahbour found himself in a mass casualty event, he saw a five-year-old girl without a foot. “It was on the floor. The child next to her was also just a kid. Her leg was gone from the knee. Then came another. I froze. I thought: this is absolute hell.”

Syed is an American emergency physician who spent two four-week rotations in Gaza, working at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and Al Aqsa in Deir al-Balah. “Like most people, I was following the war through livestreams on my phone,” she says. “But I couldn’t do it anymore. I’m a mother. I couldn’t just watch and do nothing.” She describes Mira, a 4-year-old girl she saw at Nasser. Her parents bring her in. “They said she’d been shot by a quadcopter [armed drone, ed.] while walking around in the humanitarian zone declared by Israel. I was told to just let her die by my colleagues. The assessment was, unfortunately, that there wasn’t much we could do. But she was still moving a little bit. She was very young. A little girl. I just couldn’t look away. There was something in her face that struck me. So I took a chance.” Syed intubates the girl using the laryngoscope she had smuggled in herself. Moments later, she stared in disbelief at the scan of Mira’s head: there’s a bullet lodged inside.

Fifteen international doctors told de Volkskrant that during their work in hospitals in Gaza, they saw children aged 15 years and younger with gunshot wounds to the head or chest. According to the most conservative count, they collectively saw 114 children with such wounds, the majority of whom have died.

Eyewitnesses told the doctors that the bullets mostly came from Israeli army (IDF) snipers or drones.

According to former commander of the Dutch land forces Mart de Kruif, the chance that these were accidental hits is negligible, since the doctors describe more than a hundred cases.

Nine doctors told de Volkskrant that they had seen wounds possibly caused by controversial fragmentation weapons.

The Israeli army refuses to answer questions about shooting at children and says it neither possesses nor uses fragmentation weapons.

Add to this that Zionist forces are shooting Palestinian teenagers in the genitalia, deliberately. Those targeted are often trying to find food for their families. This is a clear policy by ‘Israel’ to wipe out an entire generation of Palestinians in the most brutal and sadistic way possible.

Just one video circulating on social media showing Zionist forces targeting young Palestinians desperately trying to bring food and aid to their deliberately starved and besieged families:

A section of a Deep Dive Perspective interview with two UK NHS doctors being persecuted by the Zionist shadow state in the UK - Dr. Rihanna Ali and Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan - "Israelis are a Different Breed... A Psychopathic Society"

