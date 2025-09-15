'What the wounds are telling us' - children are being deliberately sniped and drone-targeted by Zionists in Gaza
Zionists are a psychopathic cult committing genocide and persecuting anyone who confronts their ethno-supremacy
Photo: Feroze Sidhwa
Doctors in Gaza observed a disturbing pattern: children with a single gunshot wound to the head or chest, a sign that they had been deliberately targeted. This emerges from research by de Volkskrant, which spoke with the doctors who are among the last international eyewitnesses.
A recent investigation by Dutch media outlet, de Volkskrant, reveals more horrific evidence that Zionist snipers and drones were shooting to kill children.
Taken from the article:
It is March 2024, and this is his first day. A Palestinian nurse is guiding him through the hospital. Then, suddenly, his gaze lands on two young boys lying utterly still in their beds. They look no older than eight or ten, he estimates. Their heads are swathed in bandages. They are on ventilators. The rest of their bodies are intact.
“What happened?,” he asks.
The nurse barely speaks English. But she points to their heads. “Shot, shot,” she says.
At first, Sidhwa assumes she’s mistaken. Are they shooting at children? Minutes later, looking at the scans, he sees she was right.
When they step into a second room, they find two more boys, in the same condition.
“I thought: what the hell?” he says over the phone to de Volkskrant, his deep voice steady. “How is it possible that, in this small hospital, four children are lying here with gunshot wounds to the head — all admitted within the past 48 hours?”
The four boys are all slowly dying. That evening, Sidhwa makes a note in the diary on his phone. But there’s no time to reflect. Not yet.
During the following thirteen days, nine more children presented with single gunshot wounds to the head or chest. The conclusion was that Zionist snipers or drone teams were ‘killing children just for fun’.
After another doctor who had spent time in Gaza confirmed the findings, Sidhwa decided to investigate further.
Over the past few months, de Volkskrant spoke with seventeen doctors and one nurse from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands. Since October 2023, they have worked in six hospitals and four clinics across Gaza, often returning once or even twice. Most of them have extensive experience working in crisis zones such as Sudan, Afghanistan, Syria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Rwanda, and Ukraine.
“I’ve seen numerous children with brain matter hanging out,” says MSF-nurse Jack Latour. “I’m sorry—I know no one wants to hear that. But that is what’s happening here.”
The first time surgeon Goher Rahbour found himself in a mass casualty event, he saw a five-year-old girl without a foot. “It was on the floor. The child next to her was also just a kid. Her leg was gone from the knee. Then came another. I froze. I thought: this is absolute hell.”
Syed is an American emergency physician who spent two four-week rotations in Gaza, working at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and Al Aqsa in Deir al-Balah. “Like most people, I was following the war through livestreams on my phone,” she says. “But I couldn’t do it anymore. I’m a mother. I couldn’t just watch and do nothing.”
She describes Mira, a 4-year-old girl she saw at Nasser. Her parents bring her in. “They said she’d been shot by a quadcopter [armed drone, ed.] while walking around in the humanitarian zone declared by Israel. I was told to just let her die by my colleagues. The assessment was, unfortunately, that there wasn’t much we could do. But she was still moving a little bit. She was very young. A little girl. I just couldn’t look away. There was something in her face that struck me. So I took a chance.”
Syed intubates the girl using the laryngoscope she had smuggled in herself. Moments later, she stared in disbelief at the scan of Mira’s head: there’s a bullet lodged inside.
Key findings of the article:
Fifteen international doctors told de Volkskrant that during their work in hospitals in Gaza, they saw children aged 15 years and younger with gunshot wounds to the head or chest. According to the most conservative count, they collectively saw 114 children with such wounds, the majority of whom have died.
Eyewitnesses told the doctors that the bullets mostly came from Israeli army (IDF) snipers or drones.
According to former commander of the Dutch land forces Mart de Kruif, the chance that these were accidental hits is negligible, since the doctors describe more than a hundred cases.
Nine doctors told de Volkskrant that they had seen wounds possibly caused by controversial fragmentation weapons.
The Israeli army refuses to answer questions about shooting at children and says it neither possesses nor uses fragmentation weapons.
You can read the full article here.
Add to this that Zionist forces are shooting Palestinian teenagers in the genitalia, deliberately. Those targeted are often trying to find food for their families. This is a clear policy by ‘Israel’ to wipe out an entire generation of Palestinians in the most brutal and sadistic way possible.
Just one video circulating on social media showing Zionist forces targeting young Palestinians desperately trying to bring food and aid to their deliberately starved and besieged families:
A section of a Deep Dive Perspective interview with two UK NHS doctors being persecuted by the Zionist shadow state in the UK - Dr. Rihanna Ali and Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan - "Israelis are a Different Breed... A Psychopathic Society"
F..k the evil Theodore Herzl adherent Zionist filth, evil scum the lot of them, all ring ins, a club, of the most evil and pernicious humanity has known, these mother f..kers will reap the wrath of all they have sown.
First step, the UNGA must vote to oust them, their sponsors, aiders, abetters, co Genocidists the U.S out of that August body, if not now once BRICS+ and multipolarity’s vision of reinvigorating our International conventions, institutions, laws and norms becomes as they prescribe reality, at least economically and militarily they will be able to buttress and back up such actions and the ensuing indictments to follow in the ICIJ and ICC, ensuring those indicted not handed over because of being non signatories to either Jurisdiction will result in the. “Rest of the Word” sanctioning those states that refuse… about f..king time long overdue, sanctions used for decency and humanity…
Second is every person upon this planet with whom this most egregious filth does not in any comport needs to do their part by ensuring anyone from that apartheid, genocidal, sexually depraved, haven for sexual deviants, liars, obfuscators, frauds, rapists including with inanimate objects in order the perps “can get off”, a nation inculcated with a massive predilection for overt sexual deviancy, who delight in malicious death, injury, the kings of blasphemy are called out wherever they might dare to roam, deny service, f..k their over used cries of anti semite and anti semitism bullshitzen, who gives a literal shit, call these assholes out wherever, whenever, give them no peace, the entire rotten nation construct are guilty, share the guilt, polling within save a small remnant tells us they all overwhelmingly support this evil, for evil it truly is, in case your unsure…
1/.. Evil means to be morally bad, wicked, or cruel, deliberately causing harm or suffering to others. As a noun, evil can refer to evil quality, intention, or conduct, or even the force or quality of wickedness in the world or within a person. It is the opposite of good, embodying harm, injury, and immorality.
2/.. Ten deeds or behaviors which lead one to rebirths in unpleasant destinies, namely: () killing, (2) stealing, (3) sexual misconduct, (4) lying, (5) divisive speech, (6) harsh speech, (7) frivolous speech, (8) greed, (9) hatred, and (10) deviant view…. In addition it is commonly accepted that the list of evils is long including but not limited unto… immorality, abuse, hatred, corruption, disease, killing, slandering, gossip, depravity, envy, lying, rape, torture, wickedness, debauchery,
Get the picture, in short Zionist Israel that State Construct ticks so many boxes exemplified recent behaviours and the machinations of its perverted, corrupted, truly despotic government we have endured since they … the Zionist Construct State enabled the Oct 2023 Hamas raids on its military, prepared as they were in order the “few” at the expense of those citizens of the state they were prepared to sacrifice unto the known incoming malevolent act of Hamas .. consigning their citizens impacted to the very same would impact them… how truly loathsome, barbaric, underscored a government that obfuscates, kills negotiators and negotiations by its sick depraved acts of wanton assassination and lunacy, all in order to “use” the hostages taken Hamas (a majority of which are serving or reservist or former IDF military) as an excuse to propagate their lust for death and destruction, the prize, the oil and gas condensate rich waters off of the Gazan Coast, which under international law is the proprietary property given the 1967 UNSC resolutions for a Palestinian State .. remains the property of the Palestinian State.. its peoples, add the Oil Rich West Bank Fields and now you see the bigger picture, oh, as a bonus Coastal Sea Front Gaza promises much to developers ex the U.S, E.U, U.K who salivate at the prospect of creating a mini Dubai in Gaza, what they don’t seem to understand these miserable monied developer f..ks is who on earth will knowingly buy anything they put up where a genocide is known to have occasioned against an oppressed people’s .. the Palestinians lawfully rising up against their unlawful as recognised and defined under established international law… their oppressors.
We can act and all of us who despise this abominable, loathsome and truly repugnant behaviour need to act individually, collectively doing all we can to never ever let these arseholes succour on the fruits of these despicable and inhumane acts.. never again as was the cry post WW2 for the act of genocide must in this century be taken up to mean never again, hence any Zionist irrespective the nation state they hail from and especially those from that sh.thole Israel need understand by our actions they will never ever be able to indulge their wish to assimilate and merely have their deeds and actions worshipping in the synagogue of Satan excused… ever.
Just saying
Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand
It's not just Zionists. Humans, especially men, have devised the worst terrors throughout history. Govts sending young men to war, psychopathic kings, religious cult leaders etc. This is just another weirdo occult cult, demonising anyone that is not them. But where they have been very clever is that they have put their kindred in every global financial and governmental position. Because of this, no one will stand against them re Gaza/Palestine, not even Arab Islamic nations because their ruling elites know that these khazar/identity stealing faux Jews will turn their financial tap off.