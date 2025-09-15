Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
8h

F..k the evil Theodore Herzl adherent Zionist filth, evil scum the lot of them, all ring ins, a club, of the most evil and pernicious humanity has known, these mother f..kers will reap the wrath of all they have sown.

First step, the UNGA must vote to oust them, their sponsors, aiders, abetters, co Genocidists the U.S out of that August body, if not now once BRICS+ and multipolarity’s vision of reinvigorating our International conventions, institutions, laws and norms becomes as they prescribe reality, at least economically and militarily they will be able to buttress and back up such actions and the ensuing indictments to follow in the ICIJ and ICC, ensuring those indicted not handed over because of being non signatories to either Jurisdiction will result in the. “Rest of the Word” sanctioning those states that refuse… about f..king time long overdue, sanctions used for decency and humanity…

Second is every person upon this planet with whom this most egregious filth does not in any comport needs to do their part by ensuring anyone from that apartheid, genocidal, sexually depraved, haven for sexual deviants, liars, obfuscators, frauds, rapists including with inanimate objects in order the perps “can get off”, a nation inculcated with a massive predilection for overt sexual deviancy, who delight in malicious death, injury, the kings of blasphemy are called out wherever they might dare to roam, deny service, f..k their over used cries of anti semite and anti semitism bullshitzen, who gives a literal shit, call these assholes out wherever, whenever, give them no peace, the entire rotten nation construct are guilty, share the guilt, polling within save a small remnant tells us they all overwhelmingly support this evil, for evil it truly is, in case your unsure…

1/.. Evil means to be morally bad, wicked, or cruel, deliberately causing harm or suffering to others. As a noun, evil can refer to evil quality, intention, or conduct, or even the force or quality of wickedness in the world or within a person. It is the opposite of good, embodying harm, injury, and immorality.

2/.. Ten deeds or behaviors which lead one to rebirths in unpleasant destinies, namely: () killing, (2) stealing, (3) sexual misconduct, (4) lying, (5) divisive speech, (6) harsh speech, (7) frivolous speech, (8) greed, (9) hatred, and (10) deviant view…. In addition it is commonly accepted that the list of evils is long including but not limited unto… immorality, abuse, hatred, corruption, disease, killing, slandering, gossip, depravity, envy, lying, rape, torture, wickedness, debauchery,

Get the picture, in short Zionist Israel that State Construct ticks so many boxes exemplified recent behaviours and the machinations of its perverted, corrupted, truly despotic government we have endured since they … the Zionist Construct State enabled the Oct 2023 Hamas raids on its military, prepared as they were in order the “few” at the expense of those citizens of the state they were prepared to sacrifice unto the known incoming malevolent act of Hamas .. consigning their citizens impacted to the very same would impact them… how truly loathsome, barbaric, underscored a government that obfuscates, kills negotiators and negotiations by its sick depraved acts of wanton assassination and lunacy, all in order to “use” the hostages taken Hamas (a majority of which are serving or reservist or former IDF military) as an excuse to propagate their lust for death and destruction, the prize, the oil and gas condensate rich waters off of the Gazan Coast, which under international law is the proprietary property given the 1967 UNSC resolutions for a Palestinian State .. remains the property of the Palestinian State.. its peoples, add the Oil Rich West Bank Fields and now you see the bigger picture, oh, as a bonus Coastal Sea Front Gaza promises much to developers ex the U.S, E.U, U.K who salivate at the prospect of creating a mini Dubai in Gaza, what they don’t seem to understand these miserable monied developer f..ks is who on earth will knowingly buy anything they put up where a genocide is known to have occasioned against an oppressed people’s .. the Palestinians lawfully rising up against their unlawful as recognised and defined under established international law… their oppressors.

We can act and all of us who despise this abominable, loathsome and truly repugnant behaviour need to act individually, collectively doing all we can to never ever let these arseholes succour on the fruits of these despicable and inhumane acts.. never again as was the cry post WW2 for the act of genocide must in this century be taken up to mean never again, hence any Zionist irrespective the nation state they hail from and especially those from that sh.thole Israel need understand by our actions they will never ever be able to indulge their wish to assimilate and merely have their deeds and actions worshipping in the synagogue of Satan excused… ever.

Just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
barry windsor's avatar
barry windsor
6h

It's not just Zionists. Humans, especially men, have devised the worst terrors throughout history. Govts sending young men to war, psychopathic kings, religious cult leaders etc. This is just another weirdo occult cult, demonising anyone that is not them. But where they have been very clever is that they have put their kindred in every global financial and governmental position. Because of this, no one will stand against them re Gaza/Palestine, not even Arab Islamic nations because their ruling elites know that these khazar/identity stealing faux Jews will turn their financial tap off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 vanessa beeley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture