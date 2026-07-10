What did Jolani and Trump agree at the Ankara NATO summit and was Erdogan sweet-talked into alliance?

As I had predicted in my first article related to Trump’s apparent decision to use the quisling, unelected Syrian “President” Abu Mohammed Al Jolani (Ahmed Al Sharaa rebrand) as a battering ram against the resistance in Lebanon.

You can read more here and here.

What happened at the NATO Summit in Ankara:

Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO Summit - Trump promised to give Ukraine the license to manufacture Patriot Air Defence Systems. Remember that there are reports that Ukrainian forces are in Syria alongside the New Syria Takfiri strike force.

Trump informed Erdogan that the US will lift sanctions on Turkey and potentially welcome Ankara back into the F-35 fighter jet program, despite its possession of a Russian air defense system. This has caused serious consternation in “Israel”.

Syria was removed from the US list of state sponsors of terorrism

As journalist Marwa Osman wrote on her Telegram:

The irony is almost beyond satire: Julani and Shibani proudly pose with a signed decree from Donald Trump declaring Syria removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, despite Julani having led Jabhat al-Nusra, an organization long designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. itself and many other governments. If there were ever a definition of geopolitical hypocrisy, this would be it: yesterday's "terrorist" becomes today's photo opportunity, not because history changed, but because political interests did.

Removing the designation is expected to unlock international trade, allow Syria to reconnect with the global financial system, and attract significant foreign investment, particularly from Gulf states.

Trump and Jolani also met on the sidelines of the NATO Summit:

Donald Trump, when asked whether he still wants Syria to help address Hezbollah's presence in Lebanon: They could help. We'll find out. I think we're making a lot of progress. They could help. They would do a very good job.

When Trump was later asked whether Jolani had made any commitments regarding the Lebanese Resistance during their meeting. Trump responded:

“He did. I am not going to say what he said, but yeah, he was great today”

Trump reportedly asked Erdoğan to support his Julani policy against Hezbollah. In return, he eased many of the issues that Turkey had requested and sought for years. It is a very Trumpian and dangerous gamble that could end up pushing Turkey into disaster. This is a highly dangerous course. If Turkey decides to enter this path, it may face serious consequences ahead. (Enemy Watch on Telegram)

Last night - Syrian Observatory: Heavy military reinforcements belonging to the Al-Jolani Ministry of Defence, including tanks and armoured vehicles, have left military barracks near Homs and are heading towards the Syrian-Lebanese border.

Please read all of the above in the context of the two articles I have linked to:

The Burning Borders - will Jolani’s Takfiri Forces Intervene in Lebanon? LINK

Will Jolani Stand Down or is the Syrian Strike Force Poised to Enter Lebanon? LINK

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