Palestine solidarity rally in Damascus, Syria. Photo: Vanessa Beeley

I recommend everyone listens to this very personal statement from Levantine journalist, Marwa Osman. I will be speaking with Marwa this evening:

Vanessa Beeley says the West’s depiction of the war as a Hamas-led aggression against Israel is a strategy to delegitimize resistance, influence public opinion, and bolster Israel’s position in the conflict.

The Syrian government has declared three days of mourning for the Zionist bombing of the Baptist Hospital in central Gaza. I will be writing further about this and many other related issues when I get a moment.

***

