Discover more from Vanessa Beeley
Western framing of the war as Hamas vs Israel is deliberate - to deligitimise Palestinian Resistance
An interview I did yesterday with Press TV
Palestine solidarity rally in Damascus, Syria. Photo: Vanessa Beeley
I recommend everyone listens to this very personal statement from Levantine journalist, Marwa Osman. I will be speaking with Marwa this evening:
Vanessa Beeley says the West’s depiction of the war as a Hamas-led aggression against Israel is a strategy to delegitimize resistance, influence public opinion, and bolster Israel’s position in the conflict.
The Syrian government has declared three days of mourning for the Zionist bombing of the Baptist Hospital in central Gaza. I will be writing further about this and many other related issues when I get a moment.
***
Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you so much for your support.
Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Western framing of the war as Hamas vs Israel is deliberate - to deligitimise Palestinian Resistance
This is a particularly strong, lucid interview with PressTV.
Thank you for courage, professionalism, passion.
“The Zionist Entity”: don’t know if you coined that, but it states the encompassing de facto parties. Well said.
You Tube demands age verification to see your video so I can't watch it (I'm 77 but none of their business). I wish you guys would learn how to use Rumble.