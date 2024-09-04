Last night I had a conversation with my dear friend and colleague Kevork Almassian for Syriana Analysis. We covered the growing totalitarianism in the UK and EU and the looming bankruptcy while politics goes insane. We also talked about the Israeli biowarfare in Gaza with the introduction of the oral Polio vaccine for immune suppressed Gazan children.

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Your kind contributions help me to continue doing the work I do from the region. Many thanks xxx