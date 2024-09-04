WARNING: Another Israeli Plot Against Gaza?
I speak with Kevork Almassian about the Zionist pogrom of Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank
Last night I had a conversation with my dear friend and colleague Kevork Almassian for Syriana Analysis. We covered the growing totalitarianism in the UK and EU and the looming bankruptcy while politics goes insane. We also talked about the Israeli biowarfare in Gaza with the introduction of the oral Polio vaccine for immune suppressed Gazan children.
"Vaccine" is another (more covert) way od killing.
Why are Bill and Melinda Gates funding this? Where is the WHO medical presence? How will they monitor adverse reactions? The IDF commandeered the first delivery of vaccines. My veterinarian will only vaccinate healthy animals and these children need rest, good food and clean water. It is getting harder to accept any excuses from the global children's defense funds.