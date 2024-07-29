One of the many pro-Palestine rallies held in Damascus. Photo: Vanessa Beeley

In this episode of the Geopolitics Demystified podcast, we welcome British journalist Vanessa Beeley, who has been living in 🇸🇾 Syria for an extended period.

Known for debunking Western and American propaganda, Vanessa provides a unique perspective on the so-called Syrian "Civil War," which she describes as a proxy war against President Assad and Syria for resisting American and Israeli influences.

Join us as Vanessa Beeley shares her experiences living under harsh US sanctions, her encounters with President Assad, and her journey through the tunnel from Egypt into Gaza.

She discusses the brutal realities faced by Palestinians, the Western media's omissions, and the complex geopolitical dynamics involving Al Qaeda, ISIS, and the Free Syrian Army.

Vanessa also touches on the coexistence of Muslims and Christians in secular Syria, the country's support for resistance movements like Hezbollah, and the implications of the Belt and Road Initiative in the region.

****

