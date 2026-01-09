Venezuela and the Zionist hand behind Trump's criminal operation, vaccines and Substack censorship and much more

Well, seems 2026 is going to be more of the same as 2025. On yesterday’s UK Column News I unpacked the tip of the Zionist iceberg pulling the strings in collusion with Pox Americana. Dr. Andrew Wakefield on the chicken-pox vaccine and the roll-out of multiple-vaccine poison for children and babies while Substack censors dissident journalists and authors under the pretext of “child safety”

I know people are worried about the new verification measures being introduced by Substack but please don’t just abandon the platform and the journalists you subscribe to, that is very much what they want you to do. Please do contact Substack directly to express your dissatisfaction. Only this way can we start to push back against this blanket capture of the information sphere to freeze out genuinely independent voices.

